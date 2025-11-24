International
Tucker Carlson has lashed out at The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), accusing the paper of intentionally suppressing a major corruption story about Andrii Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, in order to sabotage Donald Trump's emerging Ukraine peace plan.
“For months, the Wall Street Journal has held a story detailing the personal corruption of Andrii Yermak, the second most powerful man in Ukraine. Yermak has skimmed hundreds of millions in Amercian tax dollars meant for Ukraine aid. The Journal’s editors can prove that. But they’re not," Carlson wrote on X.He insists they’re protecting Yermak because he’s trying to deep-six Trump’s peace plan, adding that this isn’t journalism — it’s the work of an intel agency.Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on Tucker Carlson’s post, noted that the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera recently refused to publish an interview with Sergey Lavrov, where the Russian top diplomat presented evidence, among other things, of the Kiev regime's neo-Nazi nature. Carlson’s remarks come as Yermak faces deepening accusations inside Ukraine following a sweeping corruption probe into the energy sector. Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said Yermak ordered law enforcement agencies to draw up criminal cases against National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) head, Semen Kryvonos, and those publishing information about the scandal. Ukrainska Pravda also reported that Yermak had instructed his subordinates to initiate a case against Oleksandr Klimenko chief of the Ukrainian Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).Zheleznyak has also warned that Yermak is seeking to charge journalists and public figures with high treason for their coverage of the scandal.In what Ukrainian media outlets describe as a move to shield him from these accusations, Zelensky appointed Yermak as chief negotiator for the Geneva talks—a decision that appears to fulfill his old promise that Yermak “came with me and will leave with me.” This appointment triggered mass protests in Kiev’s Maidan Square over the weekend, with demonstrators demanding Zelensky’s resignation and Yermak’s immediate dismissal.The scandal erupted on November 10, after Ukraine's NABU uncovered bags of cash which led to charges against several individuals, including one of Zelensky's close associates, making it one of the largest corruption cases in Ukraine’s history.The allegations coincide with US–Ukraine talks in Geneva on a potential settlement plan — intensifying scrutiny over Yermak’s role and Carlson’s claim that Western media actors are protecting him during critical negotiations.
