Ukrainian Officials Admit Int’l Recovery Funds Could Fuel More Corruption - US GAO
Ukrainian government officials have admitted to US auditors that the influx of international aid for recovery is expected to increase corrupt activities by creating more opportunities for illicit enrichment, a Sputnik correspondent’s analysis of a recent US Government Accountability Office (GAO) report revealed.
"Ukrainian government, civil society, and donor officials told us that funding flowing into Ukraine for recovery would increase corrupt activities because of increased procurement and other opportunities," the GAO report, released on Wednesday, said. The report, which evaluated US assistance planning from 2022 through 2024, details a landscape of systemic failures and legal loopholes that leave Ukraine’s public finance and anti-corruption systems highly vulnerable to abuse. To draw up a report, GAO looked into documents and interviewed State Department and other federal agencies officials, as well as other donors and the government of Ukraine. GAO also carried out a site visit to Kiev. In public procurement, Ukraine's National Agency for Corruption Prevention warned of "inflated pricing" on contracts. According to Transparency International Ukraine, a recent law meant to create transparency by publishing material costs on the Prozorro electronic public procurement platform is insufficient, as GAO was told "contract prices are often not final," leaving a significant loophole for abuse. Compounding this risk, officials from Ukraine’s State Audit Service raised alarms about the expanding use of "no-bid contracts," which are closed, non-transparent deals permitted during martial law for an "emergency necessity." According to the report, the list of circumstances qualifying as an emergency "has expanded over time," creating what the auditors called a "space for abuse and misuse." The report concludes that the corruption risks make it difficult for the US Department of State to accurately measure progress or estimate the costs of its assistance strategy in Ukraine. The US allocated over $56 billion to support Ukraine’s recovery from 2022 throughout 2024, while Ukraine's donors collectively committed over $130 billion in loans and grants, GAO said, citing the Department of State.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian government officials have admitted to US auditors that the influx of international aid for recovery is expected to increase corrupt activities by creating more opportunities for illicit enrichment, a Sputnik correspondent’s analysis of a recent US Government Accountability Office (GAO) report revealed.
"Ukrainian government, civil society, and donor officials told us that funding flowing into Ukraine for recovery would increase corrupt activities because of increased procurement and other opportunities," the GAO report, released on Wednesday, said.
The report, which evaluated US assistance planning from 2022 through 2024, details a landscape of systemic failures and legal loopholes that leave Ukraine’s public finance and anti-corruption systems highly vulnerable to abuse. To draw up a report, GAO looked into documents and interviewed State Department and other federal agencies officials, as well as other donors and the government of Ukraine. GAO also carried out a site visit to Kiev.
In public procurement, Ukraine's National Agency for Corruption Prevention warned of "inflated pricing" on contracts. According to Transparency International Ukraine, a recent law meant to create transparency by publishing material costs on the Prozorro electronic public procurement platform is insufficient, as GAO was told "contract prices are often not final," leaving a significant loophole for abuse.
Compounding this risk, officials from Ukraine’s State Audit Service raised alarms about the expanding use of "no-bid contracts," which are closed, non-transparent deals permitted during martial law for an "emergency necessity." According to the report, the list of circumstances qualifying as an emergency "has expanded over time," creating what the auditors called a "space for abuse and misuse."

The report also details how Ukraine's primary anti-corruption investigators faced significant operational roadblocks. Officials from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) stated that their inability to conduct independent wire-tapping, a capability monopolized by the Security Service of Ukraine, led to investigative delays and created the possibility that targets of a probe could be tipped off.

The report concludes that the corruption risks make it difficult for the US Department of State to accurately measure progress or estimate the costs of its assistance strategy in Ukraine.
The US allocated over $56 billion to support Ukraine’s recovery from 2022 throughout 2024, while Ukraine's donors collectively committed over $130 billion in loans and grants, GAO said, citing the Department of State.
