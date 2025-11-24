https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/ukrainian-forces-continue-to-use-prohibited-mines-ammunition---russian-commander-1123161127.html
Ukrainian Forces Continue to Use Prohibited Mines, Ammunition - Russian Commander
2025-11-24T10:03+0000
2025-11-24T10:03+0000
2025-11-24T10:04+0000
Ukrainian Forces Continue to Use Prohibited Mines, Ammunition - Russian Commander
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military continues to deploy large quantities of banned anti-personnel mines and booby traps, showing complete disregard for international conventions, a Russian commander said.
"Anti-personnel mines of many different modifications have become more widely used. Compared to last year, the threat of remote-detonated mines tuned to magnetic resonance has grown significantly. Many different types of minesweeper traps have been devised. Therefore, the danger posed by these particular mines and barrages has markedly increased in comparison with last year," the commander of the assault company of the separate Rus assault detachment of Russia's Yug battlegroup of armed forces, known by the call sign Missioner, told Sputnik.
Ukrainian forces have nearly stopped using cluster munitions in this sector of the front, unlike last year when heavy fighting took place around the city of Chasov Yar and nearby areas, the commander said.
The Ukrainian military shows no regard for international conventions banning certain munitions and methods of warfare, Missioner said.
In 2005, Ukraine ratified the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling and production of anti-personnel mines.