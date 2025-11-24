International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Forces Continue to Use Prohibited Mines, Ammunition - Russian Commander
Ukrainian Forces Continue to Use Prohibited Mines, Ammunition - Russian Commander
The Ukrainian military continues to deploy large quantities of banned anti-personnel mines and booby traps, showing complete disregard for international conventions, a Russian commander said.
russia's special operation in ukraine
"Anti-personnel mines of many different modifications have become more widely used. Compared to last year, the threat of remote-detonated mines tuned to magnetic resonance has grown significantly. Many different types of minesweeper traps have been devised. Therefore, the danger posed by these particular mines and barrages has markedly increased in comparison with last year," the commander of the assault company of the separate Rus assault detachment of Russia's Yug battlegroup of armed forces, known by the call sign Missioner, told Sputnik.Ukrainian forces have nearly stopped using cluster munitions in this sector of the front, unlike last year when heavy fighting took place around the city of Chasov Yar and nearby areas, the commander said. The Ukrainian military shows no regard for international conventions banning certain munitions and methods of warfare, Missioner said. In 2005, Ukraine ratified the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling and production of anti-personnel mines.
ukraine, ukrainian military, banned mines, antipersonnel mines, booby traps, mine warfare, international conventions, ottawa convention
ukraine, ukrainian military, banned mines, antipersonnel mines, booby traps, mine warfare, international conventions, ottawa convention, ria novosti, russia yug group, missioner commander, remote-detonated mines, magnetic resonance mines, minesweeper traps, chasov yar, chasiv yar, cluster munitions, battlefield threats, violations of international law, ukraine conflict, mine ban treaty, explosive hazards, frontline report, eastern ukraine fighting.

Ukrainian Forces Continue to Use Prohibited Mines, Ammunition - Russian Commander

24.11.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military continues to deploy large quantities of banned anti-personnel mines and booby traps, showing complete disregard for international conventions, a Russian commander said.
"Anti-personnel mines of many different modifications have become more widely used. Compared to last year, the threat of remote-detonated mines tuned to magnetic resonance has grown significantly. Many different types of minesweeper traps have been devised. Therefore, the danger posed by these particular mines and barrages has markedly increased in comparison with last year," the commander of the assault company of the separate Rus assault detachment of Russia's Yug battlegroup of armed forces, known by the call sign Missioner, told Sputnik.
Ukrainian forces have nearly stopped using cluster munitions in this sector of the front, unlike last year when heavy fighting took place around the city of Chasov Yar and nearby areas, the commander said.
The Ukrainian military shows no regard for international conventions banning certain munitions and methods of warfare, Missioner said.
In 2005, Ukraine ratified the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling and production of anti-personnel mines.
