Ukraine’s Military Exhausted While NATO Weapons Won’t Turn the Tide
The Ukrainian Army is in a critical condition and can no longer conduct large-scale operations, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a Beijing press conference. What are the signs?
Across all fronts, the Russian military is making advances, while Ukrainian forces show signs of exhaustion
, military expert and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
"Near Kupyansk, the enemy deployed the 1st Presidential Brigade — the so-called 'ceremonial brigade.' Deploying units that are usually reserved for ceremonial duties indicates the depletion of the enemy’s reserves."
Ukrainian POWs say that companies are staffed at 40–45%, and battalions even less.
On the Pokrovsk front, Ukraine is redeploying units — including the 95th Brigade — from Sumy, pulling already battle-worn
troops to plug emerging gaps.
"On the Kharkov and Kupyansk fronts, units of Latin American mercenaries have appeared. Typically, mercenaries are reserved for special tasks. Their deployment as regular line units indicates a lack of reserves and resources."
No Wonder-Weapon Can Change the Situation
"A 'wonder-weapon' always implies a shift from quantity to quality," explains Matviychuk. "The enemy has no quantity. Even the missiles they try to present as new — like the Italian-made 'Flamingo' — are being supplied in tiny numbers."
The US ATACMS missiles also arrive in small batches — 10, 20, at most 30 rockets.
Those missiles are largely used for propaganda of Ukrainian ‘success,’ but they won’t change the course of the fighting on the battlefield, the military expert concludes.