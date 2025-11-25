https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/no-plans-for-a-trump-zelensky-meeting--white-house-1123167152.html
No Plans for a Trump-Zelensky Meeting — White House
No Plans for a Trump-Zelensky Meeting — White House
Sputnik International
There are currently no plans for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.
2025-11-25T03:16+0000
2025-11-25T03:16+0000
2025-11-25T04:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
karoline leavitt
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
geneva
nato
russia
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1a/1121695390_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f731bfb578a3d533db25107b61affdb4.jpg
There is a "sense of urgency" to reach a peace agreement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters following the US-Ukraine talks in Geneva.According to Leavitt, the US and Ukraine will continue working on several "points of disagreement."She added that the pressure on both Russia and Ukraine will continue.Speaking to the Fox News, Karoline Leavitt added that the US can't send weapons to NATO forever."The United States is still sending or selling a big amount of weapons to NATO. We cannot do that forever," she said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/why-are-us-military-advisers-alerting-ukraine-to-imminent-defeat-1123166361.html
ukraine
geneva
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1a/1121695390_54:0:2785:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d82c7cce43680662755202f0ba7c7492.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us-ukraine meeting, ukraine-us meeting, trump-zelensky summit, white house briefing, us ukraine peace plan
us-ukraine meeting, ukraine-us meeting, trump-zelensky summit, white house briefing, us ukraine peace plan
No Plans for a Trump-Zelensky Meeting — White House
03:16 GMT 25.11.2025 (Updated: 04:21 GMT 25.11.2025)
There are currently no plans for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.
There is a "sense of urgency" to reach a peace agreement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters following the US-Ukraine talks in Geneva.
"At this moment, there are no plans. As you know, things can change very quickly around here, so we’ll keep you all apprised. But there's no meeting scheduled right now," the spokeswoman told a briefing.
According to Leavitt, the US and Ukraine will continue working on several "points of disagreement."
She added that the pressure on both Russia and Ukraine will continue.
Speaking to the Fox News, Karoline Leavitt added that the US can't send weapons to NATO forever.
"The United States is still sending or selling a big amount of weapons to NATO. We cannot do that forever," she said.