No Plans for a Trump-Zelensky Meeting — White House

There are currently no plans for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

2025-11-25T03:16+0000

2025-11-25T03:16+0000

2025-11-25T04:21+0000

There is a "sense of urgency" to reach a peace agreement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters following the US-Ukraine talks in Geneva.According to Leavitt, the US and Ukraine will continue working on several "points of disagreement."She added that the pressure on both Russia and Ukraine will continue.Speaking to the Fox News, Karoline Leavitt added that the US can't send weapons to NATO forever."The United States is still sending or selling a big amount of weapons to NATO. We cannot do that forever," she said.

2025

