International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/no-plans-for-a-trump-zelensky-meeting--white-house-1123167152.html
No Plans for a Trump-Zelensky Meeting — White House
No Plans for a Trump-Zelensky Meeting — White House
Sputnik International
There are currently no plans for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.
2025-11-25T03:16+0000
2025-11-25T04:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
karoline leavitt
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
geneva
nato
russia
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1a/1121695390_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f731bfb578a3d533db25107b61affdb4.jpg
There is a "sense of urgency" to reach a peace agreement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters following the US-Ukraine talks in Geneva.According to Leavitt, the US and Ukraine will continue working on several "points of disagreement."She added that the pressure on both Russia and Ukraine will continue.Speaking to the Fox News, Karoline Leavitt added that the US can't send weapons to NATO forever."The United States is still sending or selling a big amount of weapons to NATO. We cannot do that forever," she said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/why-are-us-military-advisers-alerting-ukraine-to-imminent-defeat-1123166361.html
ukraine
geneva
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1a/1121695390_54:0:2785:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d82c7cce43680662755202f0ba7c7492.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-ukraine meeting, ukraine-us meeting, trump-zelensky summit, white house briefing, us ukraine peace plan
us-ukraine meeting, ukraine-us meeting, trump-zelensky summit, white house briefing, us ukraine peace plan

No Plans for a Trump-Zelensky Meeting — White House

03:16 GMT 25.11.2025 (Updated: 04:21 GMT 25.11.2025)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinWhite House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2025
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
There are currently no plans for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.
There is a "sense of urgency" to reach a peace agreement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters following the US-Ukraine talks in Geneva.

"At this moment, there are no plans. As you know, things can change very quickly around here, so we’ll keep you all apprised. But there's no meeting scheduled right now," the spokeswoman told a briefing.

According to Leavitt, the US and Ukraine will continue working on several "points of disagreement."
She added that the pressure on both Russia and Ukraine will continue.
Combat operations of the Grad MLRS of the Tsentr Battlegroup near Kranoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2025
Analysis
Why Are US Military Advisers Alerting Ukraine to Imminent Defeat?
Yesterday, 15:52 GMT
Speaking to the Fox News, Karoline Leavitt added that the US can't send weapons to NATO forever.
"The United States is still sending or selling a big amount of weapons to NATO. We cannot do that forever," she said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала