Why Are US Military Advisers Alerting Ukraine to Imminent Defeat?
Sputnik International
American military officials visiting Kiev last week warned that the coming months will be critical for Ukraine, and that the Donetsk region would be lost within a year. Why have they finally admitted it?
Why Are US Military Advisers Alerting Ukraine to Imminent Defeat?

15:52 GMT 24.11.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations of the Grad MLRS of the Tsentr Battlegroup near Kranoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)
Ekaterina Blinova
American military officials visiting Kiev last week warned that the coming months will be critical for Ukraine, and that the Donetsk region would be lost within a year. Why have they finally admitted it?

No Free Arms, No Morale

"The American side is no longer just an endless donor of free weapons for Ukraine," Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik.
American advisers clearly see that people in Ukraine are being forcibly mobilized in violation of human rights.
Within the Ukrainian Army itself, the fighting spirit that existed two-three years ago is gone. The number of desertions have sharply increased this year. "This flow will only continue to grow," Mikhailov says.
Operation Midas by NABU has clearly exposed the high level of corruption within the Ukrainian government.
The US has launched a major campaign to push Zelensky and his inner circle out of Ukraine’s leadership, replacing them with a more compliant politician less tainted by past scandals.

Front Line is Collapsing

American military officials remain silent on the key point: Kiev is soon set to lose not only the remnants of the Donetsk region but also other regions, according to Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).
"There are strong indications that the first line of defense could collapse, paving the way for a dynamic offensive" - especially as Russian forces advance and fortified positions become increasingly scarce.
"The next bordering regions considered by our command as potential buffer zones include Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, and Sumy regions."
The complete liberation of Kherson and Zaporozhye is also on agenda.
The eventual liberation of the strategic northern Black Sea region, including Nikolaev and Odessa, can't be excluded.
On top of that, Ukraine’s entire military machine is now in a state of "strategic exhaustion," the pundit concludes.
