Russia-China Energy Ties Turn Strategic — Deputy PM

The two countries are now building a real strategic energy alliance, Alexander Novak said at the Russia–China Energy Forum.

Moscow and Beijing are discussing bigger oil exports, with deals via Kazakhstan extended to 2033. Cooperation on oil-and-gas equipment is expanding. Russia stays a reliable power supplier to China.The Chinese leader sent a telegram to participants of the seventh China-Russia Energy Business Forum, currently underway in Beijing.Beijing is ready to strengthen the comprehensive energy partnership with Moscow, Chinese President Xi Jinping said."China is ready to work with Russia to further strengthen the comprehensive energy partnership and jointly maintain the stability and smooth operation of the global energy production and supply chain," China Central Television (CCTV) quoted the telegram as saying. Xi Jinping emphasized that China-Russia energy cooperation had a solid foundation, served as an example of mutually beneficial cooperation, and played a positive role in promoting the economic and social development of both countries and improving the well-being of their peoples.

