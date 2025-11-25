https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/russia-trusts-digital-yuan-chinese-cross-border-payment-system---envoy-1123168243.html

Russia Trusts Digital Yuan, Chinese Cross-Border Payment System - Envoy

Russia has confidence in the Chinese cross-border payment system and the digital yuan, which is becoming the most competitive, fast, and cheapest means of payment, Boris Titov, the Russian presidential envoy for relations with international organizations for sustainable development goals, told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

"Today we must develop cooperation, and cooperation between us [Russia and China] must be – and it is – based on trust. Therefore, we should use the most competitive, technologically advanced, fastest, and cheapest means of payment. Today we see that the yuan, the digital yuan, is becoming precisely such a means," Titov said on the sidelines of the sixth Russian-Chinese Business Forum in the Chinese city of Xi’an. China has a slight edge in terms of fintech innovations compared not only with the developing countries but also the developed countries, the Russian official said. He pointed out that within China, cash is practically no longer used, and Beijing is creating a system alternative to SWIFT in external settlements, which operates much faster based on Chinese blockchain. The sixth Russian-Chinese Business Forum, held from November 23 to 25 in the Chinese city of Xi'an, brings together around 500 business and government representatives. The event is organized by the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development with support from the People's Government of Shaanxi Province of China.

