https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/russian-scientists-grow-barley-in-simulated-martian-soil-with-microbe-mix-1123170720.html
Russian Scientists Grow Barley in Simulated Martian Soil With Microbe Mix
Russian Scientists Grow Barley in Simulated Martian Soil With Microbe Mix
Sputnik International
Researchers at Southern Federal University (SFedU) have grown the first barley sprouts from soil that replicates the Martian regolith.
2025-11-25T16:06+0000
2025-11-25T16:06+0000
2025-11-25T16:06+0000
beyond politics
russia
russian academy of sciences (ras)
earth
mars
mars colonizers
mars colonization
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105945/19/1059451916_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_35cacd835f75c75aa5267e5a691f67e4.jpg
The scientists added a special mixture of microorganisms to the soil — ten strains of bacteria and yeast that help each other survive and form a layer of nutrients, the university told Sputnik.For plants to grow, the soil must be rich in humus — a complex mix of organic matter from which seedlings draw nutrients. Humus forms through the activity of microorganisms that “colonize” lifeless ground and turn it into fertile soil, SFedU scientists explained.Martian regolith is an extreme form of “lifeless” earth: it contains no nutrients and is rich in metal salts that hinder plant growth.Evgenia Prazdnova, head of SFedU’s Molecular Genetics of Microbial Consortia Youth Laboratory, populating soil with microorganisms — or bioremediation — is one of the most effective ways to restore land made sterile by fire or human pollution. Researchers used the same approach on model Martian soil made from Mojave Desert sand.By seeding the the simulated Martian soil with strains of cyanobacteria which absorb carbon dioxide and carry out photosynthesis actinomycetes and bacilli — responsible for producing biomass — and other microorganisms that help the developing soil withstand stress, the scientists succeeded in growing barley.While growing plants without soil or in soil substitutes is not new — hydroponics being one example — Prazdnova noted that producing harvests outside a controlled laboratory environment remains a serious challenge. That includes harsh northern climates, heavily polluted areas and in the future even other planets.The research was carried out with support from the Priority-2030 strategic academic leadership program, part of the national Youth and Children scheme, under the Soil Bioengineering Technologies technological strategic project.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/russian-scientists-unveil-method-to-protect-youth-from-hybrid-warfare-1122839325.html
russia
earth
mars
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105945/19/1059451916_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_71d5da7ed949b08c210d33100e60c12d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
martian soil, simulated regolith, barley growth experiment, sfu researchers, microbial consortium, bioremediation, space agriculture, bion-m, cyanobacteria, martian farming, astrobiology research, soil bioengineering
martian soil, simulated regolith, barley growth experiment, sfu researchers, microbial consortium, bioremediation, space agriculture, bion-m, cyanobacteria, martian farming, astrobiology research, soil bioengineering
Russian Scientists Grow Barley in Simulated Martian Soil With Microbe Mix
Researchers at Southern Federal University (SFedU) have grown the first barley sprouts from soil that replicates the Martian regolith.
The scientists added a special mixture of microorganisms to the soil — ten strains of bacteria and yeast that help each other survive and form a layer of nutrients, the university told Sputnik.
For plants to grow, the soil must be rich in humus — a complex mix of organic matter from which seedlings draw nutrients. Humus forms through the activity of microorganisms that “colonize” lifeless ground and turn it into fertile soil, SFedU scientists explained.
Martian regolith is an extreme form of “lifeless” earth: it contains no nutrients and is rich in metal salts that hinder plant growth.
Evgenia Prazdnova, head of SFedU’s Molecular Genetics of Microbial Consortia Youth Laboratory, populating soil with microorganisms — or bioremediation — is one of the most effective ways to restore land made sterile by fire or human pollution. Researchers used the same approach on model Martian soil made from Mojave Desert sand.
By seeding the the simulated Martian soil with strains of cyanobacteria which absorb carbon dioxide and carry out photosynthesis actinomycetes and bacilli — responsible for producing biomass — and other microorganisms that help the developing soil withstand stress, the scientists succeeded in growing barley
.
While growing plants without soil or in soil substitutes is not new — hydroponics being one example — Prazdnova noted that producing harvests outside a controlled laboratory environment remains a serious challenge. That includes harsh northern climates, heavily polluted areas and in the future even other planets.
“The same consortium of ten microorganisms was also sent into space through our collaboration with the IMBP of the Russian Academy of Sciences, onboard the Bion-M No. 2 spacecraft, which successfully returned to Earth on October 18," Prazdnova said. "Now we must assess how the bacteria and yeast changed during spaceflight, and whether they could be transported to another planet while retaining the ability to make soil fertile.”
The research was carried out with support from the Priority-2030 strategic academic leadership program, part of the national Youth and Children scheme, under the Soil Bioengineering Technologies technological strategic project.