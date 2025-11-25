https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/trump-launches-genesis-mission-ai-project--compared-to-manhattan-project-1123166891.html
Trump Launches 'Genesis Mission' AI Project — Compared to Manhattan Project
President Trump has signed an executive order launching a new federal AI initiative — the "Genesis Mission" — aimed at accelerating scientific discovery and strengthening national security.
The order centralizes vast federal datasets and computing power under the Department of Energy, with plans to partner with industry leaders like Google, OpenAI, and Palantir."It is the one place in the world where you can bring together biological data, national security data, data for material science, for chemistry, all in one place under one roof where you can train models to accelerate scientific discovery," Michael Kratsios, White House Science Director, told Fox News.The initiative will focus on AI applications in energy, biotech, materials science, and nuclear fusion, with full operational capacity expected by 2027.
