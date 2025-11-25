International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/trump-launches-genesis-mission-ai-project--compared-to-manhattan-project-1123166891.html
Trump Launches 'Genesis Mission' AI Project — Compared to Manhattan Project
Trump Launches 'Genesis Mission' AI Project — Compared to Manhattan Project
Sputnik International
President Trump has signed an executive order launching a new federal AI initiative — the "Genesis Mission" — aimed at accelerating scientific discovery and strengthening national security.
2025-11-25T03:42+0000
2025-11-25T04:12+0000
americas
donald trump
science & tech
michael kratsios
department of energy (doe)
openai
palantir
manhattan
ai
artificial intelligence (ai)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/05/1121537424_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6411b882399d89547e81f3e83db98228.jpg
The order centralizes vast federal datasets and computing power under the Department of Energy, with plans to partner with industry leaders like Google, OpenAI, and Palantir."It is the one place in the world where you can bring together biological data, national security data, data for material science, for chemistry, all in one place under one roof where you can train models to accelerate scientific discovery," Michael Kratsios, White House Science Director, told Fox News.The initiative will focus on AI applications in energy, biotech, materials science, and nuclear fusion, with full operational capacity expected by 2027.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/russia-has-technology-infrastructure-for-ai-development---russian-deputy-pm-1123047286.html
americas
manhattan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/05/1121537424_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f5db651106ebc7aba90b305e4120fcc8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us ai project, us genesis project, genesis mission usa, trump ai development, openai trump palantir
us ai project, us genesis project, genesis mission usa, trump ai development, openai trump palantir

Trump Launches 'Genesis Mission' AI Project — Compared to Manhattan Project

03:42 GMT 25.11.2025 (Updated: 04:12 GMT 25.11.2025)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump holds an executive order regarding withdrawing from the United Nationals Human Rights Council in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump holds an executive order regarding withdrawing from the United Nationals Human Rights Council in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
President Trump has signed an executive order launching a new federal AI initiative — the "Genesis Mission" — aimed at accelerating scientific discovery and strengthening national security.
The order centralizes vast federal datasets and computing power under the Department of Energy, with plans to partner with industry leaders like Google, OpenAI, and Palantir.
"It is the one place in the world where you can bring together biological data, national security data, data for material science, for chemistry, all in one place under one roof where you can train models to accelerate scientific discovery," Michael Kratsios, White House Science Director, told Fox News.
An Artificial Intelligence's Interpretation of Police Using Artificial Intelligence to Predict Crime. Created by Midjourney AI v5, October 3, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2025
Russia
Russia Has Technology, Infrastructure for AI Development - Russian Deputy PM
1 November, 04:56 GMT
The initiative will focus on AI applications in energy, biotech, materials science, and nuclear fusion, with full operational capacity expected by 2027.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала