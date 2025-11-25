https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/trump-says-he-believes-ukraine-peace-deal-very-close-1123171404.html
Trump Says He Believes Ukraine Peace Deal ‘Very Close’
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he believes a Ukrainian peace deal is close to being agreed.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he believes a Ukrainian peace deal is close to being agreed.
“I think we are getting very close to a deal. We will find out,” Trump said during the Thanksgiving pardoning ceremony at the White House.
“I think we are making progress,” he added.
The comments come amid reports in US media that Ukraine had "agreed" to the US plan, barring "some minor details to be sorted out."
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt cited "tremendous progress" on the draft agreement Tuesday, saying "a few delicate but not insurmountable details" remain.
Volodymyr Zelensky plans to travel to the US to talk to Trump about the agreement before the end of the month, and US and Ukrainian negotiators have "reached a common understanding on the core terms" of an agreement, a senior Ukrainian official said Tuesday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Russia is awaiting the draft version of the peace plan that the US comes up with after talks with Europe and Ukraine, and indicated that Moscow would respond based on whether its "spirit and letter" correspond to the understanding reached by Presidents Putin and Trump during their summit in Alaska in August.