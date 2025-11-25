https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/trump-says-he-believes-ukraine-peace-deal-very-close-1123171404.html

Trump Says He Believes Ukraine Peace Deal ‘Very Close’

Trump Says He Believes Ukraine Peace Deal ‘Very Close’

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he believes a Ukrainian peace deal is close to being agreed.

2025-11-25T18:42+0000

2025-11-25T18:42+0000

2025-11-25T18:44+0000

donald trump

keir starmer

karoline leavitt

ukraine

russia

white house

world

us

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/07/1123070410_0:67:3072:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_2be40cd0add83923a9b7c4018bfc06f1.jpg

“I think we are getting very close to a deal. We will find out,” Trump said during the Thanksgiving pardoning ceremony at the White House.“I think we are making progress,” he added.The comments come amid reports in US media that Ukraine had "agreed" to the US plan, barring "some minor details to be sorted out."White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt cited "tremendous progress" on the draft agreement Tuesday, saying "a few delicate but not insurmountable details" remain.Volodymyr Zelensky plans to travel to the US to talk to Trump about the agreement before the end of the month, and US and Ukrainian negotiators have "reached a common understanding on the core terms" of an agreement, a senior Ukrainian official said Tuesday.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Russia is awaiting the draft version of the peace plan that the US comes up with after talks with Europe and Ukraine, and indicated that Moscow would respond based on whether its "spirit and letter" correspond to the understanding reached by Presidents Putin and Trump during their summit in Alaska in August.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/us-nato-envoy-says-peace-in-ukraine-has-never-been-closer-than-now-1123170504.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/diplomatic-resolution-to-ukrainian-conflict-remains-russias-preferred-option---lavrov-1123169827.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

is a ukraine peace close, what does trump say about ukraine peace push