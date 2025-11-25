https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/diplomatic-resolution-to-ukrainian-conflict-remains-russias-preferred-option---lavrov-1123169827.html
Diplomatic Resolution to Ukrainian Conflict Remains Russia's Preferred Option - Lavrov
A diplomatic settlement in Ukraine remains preferable for Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"There is too much confusion going on. Zelensky says in Istanbul that he is ready to discuss this plan and agree on some acceptable language. Then his representatives ... say this is out of the question. It is difficult for me to comment on such speculation. We maintain our position that, of course, a diplomatic settlement is preferable," Lavrov said in an interview with the YouTube channel of Association Dialogue Franco-Russe. Russia will consider what to discuss with the West once it declares its readiness to sit down at the negotiating table, the diplomacy chief added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russia's stance is that diplomacy is still the preferable path in Ukraine.
"There is too much confusion going on. Zelensky says in Istanbul that he is ready to discuss this plan and agree on some acceptable language. Then his representatives ... say this is out of the question. It is difficult for me to comment on such speculation. We maintain our position that, of course, a diplomatic settlement is preferable," Lavrov said in an interview with the YouTube channel of Association Dialogue Franco-Russe.
Russia will consider what to discuss with the West once it declares its readiness to sit down at the negotiating table
, the diplomacy chief added.