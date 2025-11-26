https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/chinas-first-batch-of-lunar-soil-bricks-returns-in-good-condition-after-year-long-exposure-test-1123175116.html

China’s First Batch of ‘Lunar Soil Bricks’ Returns in Good Condition After Year-Long Exposure Test

The first batch of experimental "lunar soil bricks," developed for future construction on the lunar surface, has successfully returned to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-21 spaceship after spending a full year exposed to the space environment.

Examinations by Chinese researchers confirmed that the samples remained in good condition, China Central Television (CCTV News) reported on Tuesday.The batch is a part of a pioneering experiment aboard China's space station. The experiment began in November 2024, when the Tianzhou-8 cargo ship delivered the simulated lunar-soil samples up to the space station. A total of 74 small bricks were mounted on an external exposure platform on the station's exterior, Xinhua News Agency reported.The bricks were produced using materials formulated to match the composition of real lunar regolith and were fabricated through three forming techniques: hot press sintering, electromagnetic induction sintering and microwave sintering, giving them a compressive strength more than three times that of ordinary bricks.The bricks were sent into space primarily to verify three key material properties: their mechanical performance, thermal performance and radiation resistance.The returning payload, labeled the R5 sample unit, contained 34 of the 74 experimental "lunar soil bricks," weighing a total of about 100 grams, according to CCTV.Over the past year, the bricks were exposed to continuous radiation, dramatic temperature swings and other extreme conditions. According to the research team from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, a detailed analysis confirmed that their overall condition remained stable and sound.This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

