Gold Above $4,000, Boosting Odds for New Record, as ‘December Boom’ Nears
From East to West, physical gold is in major demand towards the end of the year as the Asian wedding season, especially in India, coincides with the Christmas and holiday season in the United States and Europe. The odds of a new all-time high for gold prices has also been boosted by continuous central bank gold buying for reserves building and the flow of money into gold-backed exchange-traded funds. The likelihood of a US rate cut in the near term is the cherry atop the cake for gold bulls, said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities. "The market is increasingly getting convinced that the US Federal Reserve is on track to cut interest rates in December," added Melek. Gold’s last record highs were $4,398 for futures traded on New York’s Comex and $4,381.60 for the spot price of bullion. In Wednesday’s Asian trading, gold futures for December delivery on New York’s Comex were at $4,196.40 an ounce, up $31.20, or 0.8%. The spot price of gold, which reflects global trades in gold bullion, was at $4,160.83, up $30.03, or 0.7%. For November this far, Comex gold futures are up 4.5% while spot gold is up 4%. Both futures and bullion were also up 59% on the year.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Gold prices are firmly holding above $4,000 an ounce, boosting prospects for a new record high, as the traditional December boom month for the precious metal nears.
From East to West, physical gold is in major demand towards the end of the year as the Asian wedding season, especially in India, coincides with the Christmas and holiday season in the United States and Europe.
The odds of a new all-time high for gold prices has also been boosted by continuous central bank gold buying for reserves building and the flow of money into gold-backed exchange-traded funds.
The likelihood of a US rate cut in the near term is the cherry atop the cake for gold bulls, said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities. "The market is increasingly getting convinced that the US Federal Reserve is on track to cut interest rates in December," added Melek.
Gold’s last record
highs were $4,398 for futures traded on New York’s Comex and $4,381.60 for the spot price of bullion.
In Wednesday’s Asian trading, gold futures for December delivery on New York’s Comex were at $4,196.40 an ounce, up $31.20, or 0.8%.
The spot price of gold, which reflects global trades in gold bullion, was at $4,160.83, up $30.03, or 0.7%.
For November this far, Comex gold futures are up 4.5% while spot gold is up 4%.
Both futures and bullion were also up 59% on the year.