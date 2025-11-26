https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/number-of-countries-try-to-prevent-russia-us-from-reaching-agreements-on-ukraine---ryabkov-1123175450.html
Some Western Nations Trying to Sabotage Russian-US Efforts on Ukraine - Deputy FM Ryabkov
Several Western European countries are frantically trying to prevent Russia and the United States from reaching an agreement on Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"We find ourselves in a situation where, especially in a number of Western European countries, a phenomenon already well-known from previous periods is occurring: frantic activity aimed at preventing agreements. They have completely exposed themselves as the main opponents of any agreements," Ryabkov stated. Moscow has seen numerous attempts to hinder progress between Russia and the US on negotiations regarding Ukraine, Ryabkov highlighted. In the talks with the United States on Ukraine, Russia deems it crucial not to deviate from the understandings reached at the Putin-Trump summit in Anchorage, the senior Russian diplomat added. Relations between Russia and the United States are in the early stages of normalization, Ryabkov noted.There are currently no agreements regarding contacts between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Deputy FM Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several Western European countries are frantically trying to prevent Russia and the United States from reaching an agreement on Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"We find ourselves in a situation where, especially in a number of Western European countries, a phenomenon already well-known from previous periods is occurring: frantic activity aimed at preventing agreements. They have completely exposed themselves as the main opponents of any agreements," Ryabkov stated.
Moscow has seen numerous attempts to hinder progress between Russia and the US on negotiations regarding Ukraine
, Ryabkov highlighted.
In the talks with the United States on Ukraine, Russia deems it crucial not to deviate from the understandings reached at the Putin-Trump summit in Anchorage, the senior Russian diplomat added.
"We are ready to continue the dialogue. When the American side officially declares its readiness, we will naturally reciprocally engage in the dialogue," Ryabkov said.
Relations between Russia and the United States are in the early stages of normalization, Ryabkov noted.
"Our relations with the United States are still in the early stages of the normalization process, and the overall success of this process is not guaranteed," Ryabkov told reporters.
There are currently no agreements regarding contacts between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Deputy FM Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"They [contacts between Lavrov and Rubio] can be arranged as quickly as necessary. As of now, there are no specific agreements," Ryabkov said.