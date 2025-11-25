https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/white-house-says-a-few-delicate-details-await-further-us-russia-ukraine-peace-talks-1123171218.html

White House Says a Few ‘Delicate’ Details Await Further US-Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

The United States has significantly advanced a peace deal on Ukraine over the past week with only a few "delicate" details remaining, which require further talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.

"Over the past week, the United States has made tremendous progress towards a peace deal by bringing both Ukraine and Russia to the table. There are a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details that must be sorted out and will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States," Leavitt wrote in an X post.Earlier in the day, the media reported, citing two unnamed US officials and two diplomatic sources, that US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll allegedly met with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi on November 24 and plans to continue negotiations on Tuesday.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has responded to this report by saying that Russian diplomats prefer to do their job professionally rather than engage in speculation and rumors.On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that November 27 would be an appropriate deadline for Ukraine to agree to the plan.On November 19, Trump had approved a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian conflict settlement. It reportedly includes a reduction in US military aid, the official recognition of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church recognized as canonical by the Russian Orthodox Church, giving the Russian language an official status in Ukraine, reducing Ukraine's armed forces, as well as banning foreign troops and long-range weapons on Ukrainian soil. The plan also assumes that the US and other countries recognize Crimea and Donbas as legitimate Russian territories.

