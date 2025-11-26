https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/russias-new-high-precision-loitering-munitions-will-freeze-ukrainian-army-in-its-tracks-expert-1123175823.html
Russia's New High-Precision Loitering Munitions Will Freeze Ukrainian Army in Its Tracks: Expert
“The distribution of our unmanned strike systems…across the front will effectively allow us to seal off the enemy’s defensive line to a depth of 50 or perhaps even 70 km,” military expert Yuri Knutov told Sputnik, commenting on Rostec’s new loitering munition with an “almost 100%” accuracy.
It can only be speculated how the system assures its high precision, Knutov says, suggesting it’s “most likely ensured using AI-enabled systems,” with “machine vision allowing for the detection of targets with 100% accuracy.”It’s also possible that the new system is used in tandem with reconnaissance drones sent to scout for enemy targets, and the loitering munition then deployed to attack, Knutov believes.
"This will mean that troops on the front lines are deprived of supplies and essential resources, and are unable to rotate. Essentially, this is a means of isolating the combat zone across long distances, creating a fire encirclement for the enemy, wearing them down and destroying them," Knutov explained.
“This will mean that troops on the front lines are deprived of supplies and essential resources, and are unable to rotate. Essentially, this is a means of isolating the combat zone across long distances, creating a fire encirclement for the enemy, wearing them down and destroying them,” Knutov explained.
Rostec's CEO told Russian media that its new loitering munition was developed last year, has entered mass production and is already being used in combat. It has a range of “tens of km” and a warhead weighing several kg. It’s designed to target NATO-made howitzers, counterbattery radars, HIMARs launchers, armored vehicles, command posts, etc.
It can only be speculated how the system assures its high precision, Knutov says, suggesting it’s “most likely ensured using AI-enabled systems,” with “machine vision allowing for the detection of targets with 100% accuracy.”
It’s also possible that the new system is used in tandem with reconnaissance drones sent to scout for enemy targets, and the loitering munition then deployed to attack, Knutov believes.