Russia’s New High-Precision Loitering Munitions Will Freeze Ukrainian Army in Its Tracks: Expert

Russia’s New High-Precision Loitering Munitions Will Freeze Ukrainian Army in Its Tracks: Expert

“The distribution of our unmanned strike systems…across the front will effectively allow us to seal off the enemy’s defensive line to a depth of 50 or perhaps even 70 km,” military expert Yuri Knutov told Sputnik, commenting on Rostec’s new loitering munition with an “almost 100%” accuracy.

It can only be speculated how the system assures its high precision, Knutov says, suggesting it’s “most likely ensured using AI-enabled systems,” with “machine vision allowing for the detection of targets with 100% accuracy.”It’s also possible that the new system is used in tandem with reconnaissance drones sent to scout for enemy targets, and the loitering munition then deployed to attack, Knutov believes.

