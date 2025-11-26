https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/us-ammunition-contracts-for-ukraine-delayed-for-up-to-18-months---pentagon-report-1123174710.html
US Ammunition Contracts for Ukraine Delayed for Up to 18 Months - Pentagon Report
US Ammunition Contracts for Ukraine Delayed for Up to 18 Months - Pentagon Report
Sputnik International
The US Army's procurement process resulted in delays of up to 18 months in delivering ammunition to Ukraine under the specific contracts reviewed through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a Sputnik correspondent’s analysis of a report from the US Department of War Office of Inspector General (OIG).
2025-11-26T09:48+0000
2025-11-26T09:48+0000
2025-11-26T09:48+0000
military
ukraine
russia
us army
oig
ammunition
arms
us arms for ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/18/1120983948_0:126:3071:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_ea4cfee360719fd5ce32c2cfc0c63c80.jpg
"For the five ammunition delivery orders, the contractors delivered the ammunition between 1 and 18 months late, and the contractors did not deliver the full contracted quantities," the OIG report released earlier this month said. The audit found that as of November 30, 2024, the US Army had failed to ensure the delivery of more than 336,000 rounds, exceeding 55% of the total quantity ordered, across the five specific USAI-funded contracts reviewed. The OIG audit covered seven US Army contracts in total, valued at $1.9 billion, with the five ammunition contracts representing $1.6 billion of that amount. The report found that US Army personnel executed the delivery orders despite being aware of supplier constraints that would hinder the contractors' ability to deliver the ammunition on schedule. According to the OIG, Army personnel admitted that the delivery schedules for the orders may have been "unrealistic" from the start. However, the report mentioned an update from the US Army, stating that contractors delivered over 328,000 additional rounds across the five contracts as of June 13, 2025. This delivery surge substantially closed the original gap, bringing the total delivered quantity to over 98% of the original orders. At the time of the review, the report noted that contractors could not provide firm estimated delivery dates for the late items for the remaining outstanding deliveries. US Army personnel cited in the report stated that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine had significantly increased global demand for ammunition, a factor that was not anticipated when the Army's base contracts were first awarded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/us-threatens-to-cut-all-aid-to-ukraine-if-it-rejects-settlement-deal---report-1123161305.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/18/1120983948_238:0:2969:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f55fe3f83869629914487dd36b02d26.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us ammunition contracts for ukraine, us army's procurement process, us department of war office of inspector general, delivering ammunition to ukraine
us ammunition contracts for ukraine, us army's procurement process, us department of war office of inspector general, delivering ammunition to ukraine
US Ammunition Contracts for Ukraine Delayed for Up to 18 Months - Pentagon Report
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Army's procurement process resulted in delays of up to 18 months in delivering ammunition to Ukraine under the specific contracts reviewed through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a Sputnik correspondent’s analysis of a report from the US Department of War Office of Inspector General (OIG).
"For the five ammunition delivery orders, the contractors delivered the ammunition between 1 and 18 months late, and the contractors did not deliver the full contracted quantities," the OIG report released earlier this month said.
The audit found that as of November 30, 2024, the US Army had failed to ensure the delivery of more than 336,000 rounds, exceeding 55% of the total quantity ordered, across the five specific USAI-funded contracts reviewed.
The OIG audit covered seven US Army contracts in total
, valued at $1.9 billion, with the five ammunition contracts representing $1.6 billion of that amount.
The report found that US Army personnel executed the delivery orders despite being aware of supplier constraints that would hinder the contractors' ability to deliver the ammunition on schedule. According to the OIG, Army personnel admitted that the delivery schedules for the orders may have been "unrealistic" from the start.
However, the report mentioned an update from the US Army, stating that contractors delivered over 328,000 additional rounds across the five contracts as of June 13, 2025. This delivery surge substantially closed the original gap, bringing the total delivered quantity to over 98% of the original orders.
At the time of the review, the report noted that contractors could not provide firm estimated delivery dates for the late items for the remaining outstanding deliveries.
US Army personnel cited in the report stated that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine had significantly increased global demand for ammunition, a factor that was not anticipated when the Army's base contracts were first awarded.