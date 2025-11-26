https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/us-ammunition-contracts-for-ukraine-delayed-for-up-to-18-months---pentagon-report-1123174710.html

US Ammunition Contracts for Ukraine Delayed for Up to 18 Months - Pentagon Report

US Ammunition Contracts for Ukraine Delayed for Up to 18 Months - Pentagon Report

Sputnik International

The US Army's procurement process resulted in delays of up to 18 months in delivering ammunition to Ukraine under the specific contracts reviewed through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a Sputnik correspondent’s analysis of a report from the US Department of War Office of Inspector General (OIG).

2025-11-26T09:48+0000

2025-11-26T09:48+0000

2025-11-26T09:48+0000

military

ukraine

russia

us army

oig

ammunition

arms

us arms for ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/18/1120983948_0:126:3071:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_ea4cfee360719fd5ce32c2cfc0c63c80.jpg

"For the five ammunition delivery orders, the contractors delivered the ammunition between 1 and 18 months late, and the contractors did not deliver the full contracted quantities," the OIG report released earlier this month said. The audit found that as of November 30, 2024, the US Army had failed to ensure the delivery of more than 336,000 rounds, exceeding 55% of the total quantity ordered, across the five specific USAI-funded contracts reviewed. The OIG audit covered seven US Army contracts in total, valued at $1.9 billion, with the five ammunition contracts representing $1.6 billion of that amount. The report found that US Army personnel executed the delivery orders despite being aware of supplier constraints that would hinder the contractors' ability to deliver the ammunition on schedule. According to the OIG, Army personnel admitted that the delivery schedules for the orders may have been "unrealistic" from the start. However, the report mentioned an update from the US Army, stating that contractors delivered over 328,000 additional rounds across the five contracts as of June 13, 2025. This delivery surge substantially closed the original gap, bringing the total delivered quantity to over 98% of the original orders. At the time of the review, the report noted that contractors could not provide firm estimated delivery dates for the late items for the remaining outstanding deliveries. US Army personnel cited in the report stated that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine had significantly increased global demand for ammunition, a factor that was not anticipated when the Army's base contracts were first awarded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/us-threatens-to-cut-all-aid-to-ukraine-if-it-rejects-settlement-deal---report-1123161305.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us ammunition contracts for ukraine, us army's procurement process, us department of war office of inspector general, delivering ammunition to ukraine