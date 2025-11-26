https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/russias-rosatom-will-start-making-fuel-for-closed-fuel-cycle-nuclear-reactor-in-2026-1123175319.html

Russia's Rosatom Will Start Making Fuel for Closed-Fuel-Cycle Nuclear Reactor in 2026

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is planning to start producing nuclear fuel for a closed-fuel-cycle nuclear power plant at the Pilot Demonstration Energy Complex in the Tomsk Region in 2026, the acting chief technologist of Rosatom's Proryv project, Alexander Zherebtsov, said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in September that the country would construct the world's first nuclear power plant with a closed fuel cycle in the Tomsk Region, with the launch set for 2030. This breakthrough technology enables the multiple recycling of nearly all spent nuclear fuel, making it possible to solve the issues of nuclear waste disposal and ensuring uranium supplies almost completely. The first-ever reactor capable of using such fuel is based on the innovative BREST-OD-300 fast-neutron lead-cooled reactor with a capacity of 300 MW. The Pilot Demonstration Energy Complex will include a plant that will process spent nuclear fuel from the BREST reactor and make new fuel out of it.

