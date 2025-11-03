https://sputnikglobe.com/20251103/russia-china-to-develop-construction-of-russian-designed-nuclear-plants---rosatom-ceo-1123057239.html
Russia, China to Develop Construction of Russian-Designed Nuclear Plants - Rosatom CEO
Russia, China to Develop Construction of Russian-Designed Nuclear Plants - Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
Russia and China will develop the construction of Russian-designed nuclear power plants in China and plan to actively use fast-neutron reactors and closed nuclear fuel cycle technologies, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.
2025-11-03T12:18+0000
2025-11-03T12:18+0000
2025-11-03T12:18+0000
world
rosatom
china
russia
alexei likhachev
nuclear power plant
nuclear power plants
nuclear power
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119327504_0:92:3315:1957_1920x0_80_0_0_5abb73a82d5e5400f9fe17cd045581a8.jpg
"We must move on in this area [in nuclear cooperation] to the next package of bilateral cooperation, which undoubtedly includes the development of Russian-designed nuclear power plants in China and joint work on the fourth generation of nuclear energy – this is closing the fuel cycle and more active use of industrial fast-neutron reactors," Likhachev told reporters. Rosatom's goal is to reach appropriate agreements regarding the construction of nuclear power plants in China, the CEO also said, adding that the corporation also aims to resolve mutually beneficial issues.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251103/russias-mishustin-arrives-in-china-for-2-day-visit-1123055481.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119327504_293:0:3024:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4989b5173ad23159ef5dc92dd9d0735f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, china, russian-designed nuclear power plants, russian state nuclear corporation rosatom
russia, china, russian-designed nuclear power plants, russian state nuclear corporation rosatom
Russia, China to Develop Construction of Russian-Designed Nuclear Plants - Rosatom CEO
HANGZHOU, China (Sputnik) - Russia and China will develop the construction of Russian-designed nuclear power plants in China and plan to actively use fast-neutron reactors and closed nuclear fuel cycle technologies, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.
"We must move on in this area [in nuclear cooperation] to the next package of bilateral cooperation
, which undoubtedly includes the development of Russian-designed nuclear power plants in China and joint work on the fourth generation of nuclear energy – this is closing the fuel cycle and more active use of industrial fast-neutron reactors," Likhachev told reporters.
Rosatom's goal is to reach appropriate agreements regarding the construction of nuclear power plants in China, the CEO also said, adding that the corporation also aims to resolve mutually beneficial issues.
"First and foremost, this means strengthening cooperation in the nuclear fuel cycle and, accordingly, increasing the capabilities of China's nuclear energy sector in terms of uranium production," Likhachev added.