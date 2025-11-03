https://sputnikglobe.com/20251103/russia-china-to-develop-construction-of-russian-designed-nuclear-plants---rosatom-ceo-1123057239.html

Russia, China to Develop Construction of Russian-Designed Nuclear Plants - Rosatom CEO

Russia and China will develop the construction of Russian-designed nuclear power plants in China and plan to actively use fast-neutron reactors and closed nuclear fuel cycle technologies, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

"We must move on in this area [in nuclear cooperation] to the next package of bilateral cooperation, which undoubtedly includes the development of Russian-designed nuclear power plants in China and joint work on the fourth generation of nuclear energy – this is closing the fuel cycle and more active use of industrial fast-neutron reactors," Likhachev told reporters. Rosatom's goal is to reach appropriate agreements regarding the construction of nuclear power plants in China, the CEO also said, adding that the corporation also aims to resolve mutually beneficial issues.

