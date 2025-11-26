https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/suez-canal-open-to-foreign-investors-including-russian-ones---administration-head-1123176819.html

‘Foreign Investors Welcome’: Suez Canal Says Door Open to Russian Capital

The Suez Canal Authority is open to foreign investments, including from Russia, in the canal's infrastructure following the restoration of shipping amid the relative stabilization in the Middle East, Osama Rabie, the chairman and managing director of the canal, told Sputnik.

"There have been no Russian investments so far, but this does not mean there will not be opportunities for Russian capital to participate in the future. We are open to any investors interested in our projects," Rabie said. The Suez Canal Authority, which operates one of the world's largest maritime arteries serving 10-12% of global trade, continues to work on developing its projects in cooperation with foreign partners, the chairman added.

