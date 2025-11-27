https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/iaea-remained-only-non-politicized-intl-organization-under-grossi---rosatom-ceo--1123182693.html
Rosatom CEO Hails Grossi for Keeping IAEA 'Sole Non-Politicized International Body'
SIRIUS, Russia (Sputnik) - Under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi the organization remained the only non-politicized international organization in the world, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.
10:57 GMT 27.11.2025 (Updated: 11:41 GMT 27.11.2025)
"The only international organization that has remained within its agenda and has not switched exclusively to political rhetoric is the IAEA. Yes, we are not exactly like-minded people, we assess some issues differently, but nevertheless, I can responsibly declare that the IAEA continues to fulfill its mandate despite the most difficult situation," Likhachev said at the session of the V Congress of Young Scientists, commenting on the nomination of Grossi by Argentina for the post of UN Secretary General.
Putin conducts regular reviews of Russia's nuclear sector development
"We understand the budget constraints we are operating under. We understand how mobilized all our forces are today to address the special military operation. Nevertheless, the president regularly holds meetings on both peaceful nuclear energy and on strengthening and developing the nuclear 'shield,' nuclear 'sword.' And this personal oversight by the head of state, addressing the most detailed issues, attention to the agenda of virtually every construction project abroad — this is a historic fact, despite the President of the Russian Federation's now understandably heavy workload," Likhachev said at the Congress of Young Scientists hosted by Russia's Sirius Federal Territory.