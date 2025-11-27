https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/iaea-remained-only-non-politicized-intl-organization-under-grossi---rosatom-ceo--1123182693.html

Rosatom CEO Hails Grossi for Keeping IAEA 'Sole Non-Politicized International Body'

Rosatom CEO Hails Grossi for Keeping IAEA 'Sole Non-Politicized International Body'

Sputnik International

SIRIUS, Russia (Sputnik) - Under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi the organization remained the only non-politicized international organization in the world, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.

2025-11-27T10:57+0000

2025-11-27T10:57+0000

2025-11-27T11:41+0000

world

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121727698_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_44d0ee75569ea69a940ce030e8affba2.jpg

Putin conducts regular reviews of Russia's nuclear sector development"We understand the budget constraints we are operating under. We understand how mobilized all our forces are today to address the special military operation. Nevertheless, the president regularly holds meetings on both peaceful nuclear energy and on strengthening and developing the nuclear 'shield,' nuclear 'sword.' And this personal oversight by the head of state, addressing the most detailed issues, attention to the agenda of virtually every construction project abroad — this is a historic fact, despite the President of the Russian Federation's now understandably heavy workload," Likhachev said at the Congress of Young Scientists hosted by Russia's Sirius Federal Territory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/iaea-resolution-on-iran-to-harm-agencys-cooperation-with-tehran---araghchi-1123146571.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iaea, rafael grossi, grossi, rosatom