Russia Will Assume CSTO Chairmanship in 2026 - Kyrgyz President
The chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), in accordance with the adopted procedure, passes from Kyrgyzstan to Russia in 2026, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Thursday.
"Dear friends, in accordance with the adopted procedure, the next chairmanship of the CSTO is transferred to Russia," Japarov said at a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Bishkek. Additionally, the president said that all CSTO events planned for 2025 were successfully completed.
Russia Will Assume CSTO Chairmanship in 2026 - Kyrgyz President

08:07 GMT 27.11.2025
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov at a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Bishkek
