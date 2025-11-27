International
Russia Will Not Be in Situation When US Conducts Nuclear Tests and Moscow Does Not - Putin
Russia Will Not Be in Situation When US Conducts Nuclear Tests and Moscow Does Not - Putin
Russia cannot find itself in a situation where the United States conducts nuclear tests while Moscow spends another year and a half preparing for them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said
"Preparing for real nuclear weapons tests takes time, and we certainly cannot find ourselves in a situation where the United States will test it, and we will be preparing for it for another year and a half. Well, of course, we have to think about it already. We did not say that, but we have to be prepared for any eventuality. And, I assure you, we will be ready," Putin told reporters after his visit to Kyrgyzstan. Russia will raise the issue of US preparations for nuclear tests in upcoming bilateral talks, Putin said. In late October, US President Donald Trump said that he had instructed the Department of War to immediately resume nuclear testing. He then specified that his order was due to "others doing testing" and it was "appropriate" for the US to keep up. A US nuclear weapons test, if conducted, would mean the end of a long-standing ban on nuclear testing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on November 13, adding that Putin had repeatedly stated that if other countries were to conduct nuclear tests, Russia would act accordingly.
Russia Will Not Be in Situation When US Conducts Nuclear Tests and Moscow Does Not - Putin

18:36 GMT 27.11.2025
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Russia cannot find itself in a situation where the United States conducts nuclear tests while Moscow spends another year and a half preparing for them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Preparing for real nuclear weapons tests takes time, and we certainly cannot find ourselves in a situation where the United States will test it, and we will be preparing for it for another year and a half. Well, of course, we have to think about it already. We did not say that, but we have to be prepared for any eventuality. And, I assure you, we will be ready," Putin told reporters after his visit to Kyrgyzstan.
Russia will raise the issue of US preparations for nuclear tests in upcoming bilateral talks, Putin said.
In late October, US President Donald Trump said that he had instructed the Department of War to immediately resume nuclear testing. He then specified that his order was due to "others doing testing" and it was "appropriate" for the US to keep up.
A US nuclear weapons test, if conducted, would mean the end of a long-standing ban on nuclear testing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on November 13, adding that Putin had repeatedly stated that if other countries were to conduct nuclear tests, Russia would act accordingly.
