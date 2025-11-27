International
US Recruits Mercenaries for Ukraine in Philippines - Russian Foreign Ministry
US Recruits Mercenaries for Ukraine in Philippines - Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has launched a campaign in the Philippines to recruit volunteers to fight on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces, with the German Embassy issuing Schengen visas, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
The recruitment is carried out by US security agency from Florida, and before being sent to the conflict zone, the recruits undergo training under the supervision of US instructors and receive a German Schengen visa, the spokeswoman added "A work Schengen visa is issued at the consular section of the German Embassy in Manila," Zakharova said.
US Recruits Mercenaries for Ukraine in Philippines - Russian Foreign Ministry

11:29 GMT 27.11.2025 (Updated: 11:41 GMT 27.11.2025)
Maj. Aaron Reisinger leads Team Mojo during training at Fort Riley, Kan., Thursday, June 28, 2007
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has launched a campaign in the Philippines to recruit volunteers to fight on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces, with the German Embassy issuing Schengen visas, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"According to incoming information, US representatives have launched a campaign in the Philippines to recruit local citizens to fight on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces ... Preference is being given to former employees of Philippine security agencies and retired military personnel. Applicants are promised a monthly salary of $5,000," Zakharova told at a briefing.

The recruitment is carried out by US security agency from Florida, and before being sent to the conflict zone, the recruits undergo training under the supervision of US instructors and receive a German Schengen visa, the spokeswoman added
"A work Schengen visa is issued at the consular section of the German Embassy in Manila," Zakharova said.
