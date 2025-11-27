https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/us-recruits-mercenaries-for-ukraine-in-philippines---russian-foreign-ministry-1123182874.html

US Recruits Mercenaries for Ukraine in Philippines - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has launched a campaign in the Philippines to recruit volunteers to fight on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces, with the German Embassy issuing Schengen visas, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The recruitment is carried out by US security agency from Florida, and before being sent to the conflict zone, the recruits undergo training under the supervision of US instructors and receive a German Schengen visa, the spokeswoman added "A work Schengen visa is issued at the consular section of the German Embassy in Manila," Zakharova said.

