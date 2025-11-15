International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/media-hype-sends-brazilian-mercenaries-to-ukraines-meat-grinderbrazilian-analyst-1123116638.html
Media Hype Sends Brazilian Mercenaries to Ukraine’s Meat Grinder—Brazilian Analyst
Media Hype Sends Brazilian Mercenaries to Ukraine’s Meat Grinder—Brazilian Analyst
Sputnik International
A media “brainwashing” campaign pushed some Brazilians to join the fighting on the side of the Ukrainian regime, according to retired Brazilian Navy officer and analyst Robinson Farinazzo.
2025-11-15T04:45+0000
2025-11-15T04:45+0000
world
ukraine
brazil
russia
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine crisis
mercenaries
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103281/53/1032815303_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_a45902ef84f7a2108fa2d97d142f4ead.jpg
Social-media bloggers and a big chunk of mainstream outlets “convinced these people that going to fight in Ukraine was cool, even the 'right thing to do,'" Robinson Farinazzo told Sputnik.He stressed that many Brazilians who went to fight for the Zelensky regime under this influence had no military experience at all. “For most of them, it ended badly. As we’ve seen, many came back injured or not at all, and some families never even received the bodies. It’s possible some were taken prisoner,” the analyst noted.Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly underscored that Ukraine’s regime uses foreign mercenaries as “cannon fodder,” adding that Russian forces will continue targeting them across Ukraine. Many of these guns for hire have admitted in interviews that Ukrainian units often coordinate them poorly and that survival odds are slim.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/us-mercenary-handed-24-year-jail-term-for-invading-russias-kursk-region---prosecution-1122835860.html
ukraine
brazil
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103281/53/1032815303_72:0:872:600_1920x0_80_0_0_28858870f4c771a81d1725a18244fa60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
media brainwashing campaign pushed some brazilian mercenaries to fight in ukraine, mercenaries fighting in ukraine
media brainwashing campaign pushed some brazilian mercenaries to fight in ukraine, mercenaries fighting in ukraine

Media Hype Sends Brazilian Mercenaries to Ukraine’s Meat Grinder—Brazilian Analyst

04:45 GMT 15.11.2025
CC0 / U.S. Army Europe Images / Alleged US mercenaries were seen in a night club in the city of Mariupol under Kiev's control, a Donetsk People's Republic military official said
Alleged US mercenaries were seen in a night club in the city of Mariupol under Kiev's control, a Donetsk People's Republic military official said - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2025
CC0 / U.S. Army Europe Images /
Subscribe
A media “brainwashing” campaign pushed some Brazilians to join the fighting on the side of the Ukrainian regime, according to retired Brazilian Navy officer and analyst Robinson Farinazzo.
Social-media bloggers and a big chunk of mainstream outlets “convinced these people that going to fight in Ukraine was cool, even the 'right thing to do,'" Robinson Farinazzo told Sputnik.
He stressed that many Brazilians who went to fight for the Zelensky regime under this influence had no military experience at all.
“For most of them, it ended badly. As we’ve seen, many came back injured or not at all, and some families never even received the bodies. It’s possible some were taken prisoner,” the analyst noted.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly underscored that Ukraine’s regime uses foreign mercenaries as “cannon fodder,” adding that Russian forces will continue targeting them across Ukraine.
Many of these guns for hire have admitted in interviews that Ukrainian units often coordinate them poorly and that survival odds are slim.
A judicial gavel - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2025
Russia
US Mercenary Handed 24-Year Jail Term for Invading Russia's Kursk Region - Prosecution
22 September, 15:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала