Media Hype Sends Brazilian Mercenaries to Ukraine’s Meat Grinder—Brazilian Analyst

A media “brainwashing” campaign pushed some Brazilians to join the fighting on the side of the Ukrainian regime, according to retired Brazilian Navy officer and analyst Robinson Farinazzo.

Social-media bloggers and a big chunk of mainstream outlets “convinced these people that going to fight in Ukraine was cool, even the 'right thing to do,'" Robinson Farinazzo told Sputnik.He stressed that many Brazilians who went to fight for the Zelensky regime under this influence had no military experience at all. “For most of them, it ended badly. As we’ve seen, many came back injured or not at all, and some families never even received the bodies. It’s possible some were taken prisoner,” the analyst noted.Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly underscored that Ukraine’s regime uses foreign mercenaries as “cannon fodder,” adding that Russian forces will continue targeting them across Ukraine. Many of these guns for hire have admitted in interviews that Ukrainian units often coordinate them poorly and that survival odds are slim.

