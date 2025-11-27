https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/vance-vows-to-deport-those-with-no-right-to-be-in-us-after-dc-shooting-1123178940.html

Vance Vows to Deport Those With 'No Right to Be' in US After DC Shooting

US Vice President JD Vance, amid reports that an Afghan national who had arrived under former President Joe Biden shot National Guard members in downtown Washington, said such people should not have been allowed into the country.

"They shouldn't have been in our country," Vance wrote on X on Wednesday. Earlier, CBS reported, citing law enforcement sources, that the suspect in a shooting in downtown Washington on Wednesday is believed to be an Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021. Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that two National Guard members had been shot in Washington.

