Vance Vows to Deport Those With 'No Right to Be' in US After DC Shooting
US Vice President JD Vance, amid reports that an Afghan national who had arrived under former President Joe Biden shot National Guard members in downtown Washington, said such people should not have been allowed into the country.
"They shouldn't have been in our country," Vance wrote on X on Wednesday. Earlier, CBS reported, citing law enforcement sources, that the suspect in a shooting in downtown Washington on Wednesday is believed to be an Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021. Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that two National Guard members had been shot in Washington.
Vance Vows to Deport Those With 'No Right to Be' in US After DC Shooting

04:59 GMT 27.11.2025 (Updated: 05:00 GMT 27.11.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President JD Vance, amid reports that an Afghan national who had arrived under former President Joe Biden shot National Guard members in downtown Washington, said such people should not have been allowed into the country.
"They shouldn't have been in our country," Vance wrote on X on Wednesday.
"Many of our voters will demand not just words, but action, and this is an entirely appropriate response. We will first bring the shooter to justice, and then we must redouble our efforts to deport people with no right to be in our country," he added.
Earlier, CBS reported, citing law enforcement sources, that the suspect in a shooting in downtown Washington on Wednesday is believed to be an Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021.
Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that two National Guard members had been shot in Washington.
Americas
Trump Vows Justice After Attack on National Guard Near White House
04:41 GMT
