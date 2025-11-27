https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/vance-vows-to-deport-those-with-no-right-to-be-in-us-after-dc-shooting-1123178940.html
Vance Vows to Deport Those With 'No Right to Be' in US After DC Shooting
Vance Vows to Deport Those With 'No Right to Be' in US After DC Shooting
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance, amid reports that an Afghan national who had arrived under former President Joe Biden shot National Guard members in downtown Washington, said such people should not have been allowed into the country.
2025-11-27T04:59+0000
2025-11-27T04:59+0000
2025-11-27T05:00+0000
americas
us
jd vance
joe biden
washington
national guard
illegal migrants
illegal immigrants
illegal migration
illegal immigration
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1b/1123179052_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3a18488a69f88162ec9b25f06c45f193.jpg
"They shouldn't have been in our country," Vance wrote on X on Wednesday. Earlier, CBS reported, citing law enforcement sources, that the suspect in a shooting in downtown Washington on Wednesday is believed to be an Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021. Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that two National Guard members had been shot in Washington.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/trump-vows-justice-after-attack-on-national-guard-near-white-house-1123178581.html
americas
washington
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1b/1123179052_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a37ef253499a676d5e63ae9b6cafef2b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
afghan nationals, jd vance, shooting, deadly shooting, national guard, terrorist attack
afghan nationals, jd vance, shooting, deadly shooting, national guard, terrorist attack
Vance Vows to Deport Those With 'No Right to Be' in US After DC Shooting
04:59 GMT 27.11.2025 (Updated: 05:00 GMT 27.11.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President JD Vance, amid reports that an Afghan national who had arrived under former President Joe Biden shot National Guard members in downtown Washington, said such people should not have been allowed into the country.
"They shouldn't have been in our country," Vance wrote on X on Wednesday.
"Many of our voters will demand not just words, but action, and this is an entirely appropriate response. We will first bring the shooter to justice, and then we must redouble our efforts to deport people with no right to be in our country," he added.
Earlier, CBS reported, citing law enforcement sources, that the suspect in a shooting in downtown Washington on Wednesday is believed to be an Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021.
Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that two National Guard members had been shot in Washington.