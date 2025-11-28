International
Kremlin on Yermak's Resignation: Events in Ukraine Show Deepest Crisis
Kremlin on Yermak's Resignation: Events in Ukraine Show Deepest Crisis
Events that are taking place in Kiev indicate a profound crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, Zelensky signed a decree dismissing the head of his office, Andriy Yermak. "Events are taking place in Kiev that indicate a profound political crisis that has been provoked by corruption scandals," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Yermak's resignation. The consequences of the corruption scandal in Kiev could be very different, and it is unlikely anyone can answer what it will lead to, Peskov said. The US and Europe are now wondering what will happen next amid the corruption scandal in Kiev, Peskov said, adding that corruption in Kiev has always been and continues to be rooted in money Europeans and Americans give for war.
Kremlin on Yermak's Resignation: Events in Ukraine Show Deepest Crisis

18:53 GMT 28.11.2025 (Updated: 18:54 GMT 28.11.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Events that are taking place in Kiev indicate a profound crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Zelensky signed a decree dismissing the head of his office, Andriy Yermak.
"Events are taking place in Kiev that indicate a profound political crisis that has been provoked by corruption scandals," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Yermak's resignation.
The consequences of the corruption scandal in Kiev could be very different, and it is unlikely anyone can answer what it will lead to, Peskov said.
The US and Europe are now wondering what will happen next amid the corruption scandal in Kiev, Peskov said, adding that corruption in Kiev has always been and continues to be rooted in money Europeans and Americans give for war.
