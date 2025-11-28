https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/zelenskys-chief-of-staff-yermak-resigns-1123195486.html
Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Yermak Resigns
Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that the head of his office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation.
"The chief of the office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation," Zelenskyy said in a video message published on Telegram.Earlier in the day, Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) confirmed that it was searching Yermak's office as part of a widening graft probe targeting senior officials. Lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko (designated as an extremist in Russia) said that NABU was preparing to formally charge Yermak.A high-profile corruption scandal unfolded in Ukraine earlier this month when NABU targeted a corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector involving one of Zelensky's closest associates, Timur Mindich. On November 11, NABU pressed charges against seven members of an alleged criminal ring behind the energy-related corruption scheme, including Mindich. On November 13, Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and his chief financier, high-profile businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman. Former Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk and Justice Minister German Galushchenko were dismissed due to their involvement in the corruption scandal, touted as the largest in Ukraine's history.
