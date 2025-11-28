International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/nato-preparing-its-population-for-war-with-russia---russian-envoy-to-belgium-1123187532.html
NATO Preparing Its Population for War With Russia - Russian Envoy to Belgium
NATO Preparing Its Population for War With Russia - Russian Envoy to Belgium
Sputnik International
NATO is preparing its population for war with Russia, no matter how insane this might sound, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar said at a Russian-Belarusian event in Brussels dedicated to the challenges and prospects of Eurasian security.
2025-11-28T06:46+0000
2025-11-28T06:46+0000
world
tucker carlson
russia
belgium
brussels
european union (eu)
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117666761_0:240:2790:1809_1920x0_80_0_0_3bac3eaee2e1f6ea53439120aeaf88e9.jpg
He said that even after three and a half years of Ukraine being used in a hybrid war against Russia, neither NATO nor EU countries, with rare exceptions, are willing to learn lessons from what happened, and "ideas are being promoted about creating a new European security system without the participation of Belarus and Russia." In February 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained in detail in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson that Moscow is not going to attack NATO countries, there is no point in it. The Russian leader noted that Western politicians regularly intimidate their populations with an imaginary Russian threat in order to distract attention from domestic problems.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/russian-foreign-ministry-on-pistorius-natorussia-war-remark-no-doubt-who-aggressor-is-1123124725.html
russia
belgium
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117666761_30:0:2761:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_81788dd2287e65ae7a4ecb40fd46111a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato is preparing its population for war with russia, no matter how insane this might sound, russian ambassador to belgium denis gonchar said at a russian-belarusian event in brussels dedicated to the challenges and prospects of eurasian security.
nato is preparing its population for war with russia, no matter how insane this might sound, russian ambassador to belgium denis gonchar said at a russian-belarusian event in brussels dedicated to the challenges and prospects of eurasian security.

NATO Preparing Its Population for War With Russia - Russian Envoy to Belgium

06:46 GMT 28.11.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankThe NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, Belgium
The NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, Belgium - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
NATO is preparing its population for war with Russia, no matter how insane this might sound, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar said at a Russian-Belarusian event in Brussels dedicated to the challenges and prospects of Eurasian security.
"NATO, intimidating its population with the Kremlin's nonexistent plans to attack its allies, has begun, no matter how insane this may sound, to prepare for a major war with Russia. Meanwhile, the EU is pushing for unbridled militarization, burying the original concept of a united Europe in the name of peace and prosperity and turning itself into a NATO appendage," Gonchar said.
He said that even after three and a half years of Ukraine being used in a hybrid war against Russia, neither NATO nor EU countries, with rare exceptions, are willing to learn lessons from what happened, and "ideas are being promoted about creating a new European security system without the participation of Belarus and Russia."
In February 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained in detail in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson that Moscow is not going to attack NATO countries, there is no point in it. The Russian leader noted that Western politicians regularly intimidate their populations with an imaginary Russian threat in order to distract attention from domestic problems.
Российские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2025
World
‘No Doubt Who's the Aggressor’: Russian MFA Spox Hits Back at German Minister’s NATO–Russia Remark
17 November, 08:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала