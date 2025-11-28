https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/nato-preparing-its-population-for-war-with-russia---russian-envoy-to-belgium-1123187532.html

NATO Preparing Its Population for War With Russia - Russian Envoy to Belgium

NATO is preparing its population for war with Russia, no matter how insane this might sound, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar said at a Russian-Belarusian event in Brussels dedicated to the challenges and prospects of Eurasian security.

He said that even after three and a half years of Ukraine being used in a hybrid war against Russia, neither NATO nor EU countries, with rare exceptions, are willing to learn lessons from what happened, and "ideas are being promoted about creating a new European security system without the participation of Belarus and Russia." In February 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained in detail in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson that Moscow is not going to attack NATO countries, there is no point in it. The Russian leader noted that Western politicians regularly intimidate their populations with an imaginary Russian threat in order to distract attention from domestic problems.

