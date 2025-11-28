RIA Novosti Signs Cooperation Agreement with Pakistan Observer

International
The RIA Novosti news agency and the Pakistan Observer newspaper have signed a cooperation agreement to exchange English-language content and strengthen media ties between Russia and Pakistan. The formal signing ceremony took place at the Pakistan Observer's headquarters in Islamabad.
The document was signed by Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation from Russian side and by Faisal Zahid Malik, the newspaper's Chairman and CEO, from Pakistani side.Vasily Pushkov emphasised that, “In today's world, the exchange of information is a key tool for fostering dialogue and mutual understanding between peoples. Our agreement with the Pakistan Observer creates a platform for the honest and open exchange of opinions and facts”.Faisal Zahid Malik added, 'This landmark cooperation agreement with RIA Novosti is a significant step towards strengthening the bond between Pakistan and Russia. It paves the way for a vital exchange of information and perspectives, allowing readers to gain direct insight into each other's regions and fostering mutual understanding. By sharing authentic voices and ground realities, this agreement acts as a bridge between our two nations, built on a shared commitment to factual reporting and the exchange of journalistic expertise to enrich the media landscapes of both countries”.
The RIA Novosti news agency and the Pakistan Observer newspaper have signed a cooperation agreement to exchange English-language content and strengthen media ties between Russia and Pakistan. The formal signing ceremony took place at the Pakistan Observer's headquarters in Islamabad.
The document was signed by Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation from Russian side and by Faisal Zahid Malik, the newspaper's Chairman and CEO, from Pakistani side.
Vasily Pushkov emphasised that, “In today's world, the exchange of information is a key tool for fostering dialogue and mutual understanding between peoples. Our agreement with the Pakistan Observer creates a platform for the honest and open exchange of opinions and facts”.
Faisal Zahid Malik added, 'This landmark cooperation agreement with RIA Novosti is a significant step towards strengthening the bond between Pakistan and Russia. It paves the way for a vital exchange of information and perspectives, allowing readers to gain direct insight into each other's regions and fostering mutual understanding. By sharing authentic voices and ground realities, this agreement acts as a bridge between our two nations, built on a shared commitment to factual reporting and the exchange of journalistic expertise to enrich the media landscapes of both countries”.
