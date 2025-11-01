https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/sputnik-launches-radio-broadcasts-in-burkina-faso-1123049174.html
Sputnik Launches Radio Broadcasts in Burkina Faso
Sputnik's French-language analytical programs for Africa can now be heard on Ouaga FM, one of the country's most popular radio stations.
The broadcasts are available to five million residents in the capital Ouagadougou and the country's second-largest city Bobo-Dioulasso.In addition to Burkina Faso, Sputnik broadcasts in eight other African countries: Ethiopia, Nigeria, Guinea, Zambia, Cameroon, Mali, Niger and Botswana.Sputnik is an international news agency and radio network broadcasting in more than 30 languages, with 25 editorial centers around the world. It opened its multifunctional editorial center in Addis Ababa in 2025 and is the only Russian media outlet operating in the Amharic language.Sputnik Africa is a member and award winner of the African Broadcasting Union, having been recognized for the best radio podcast about Africa and the best radio program about the continent's culture.The agency is also a winner of the Southern African Broadcasting Association competition in the 'Best Local Radio Content' category. Sputnik is also a member of the Arab Broadcasting Union, which covers North Africa.
