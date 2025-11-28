https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/russia-receiving-proposals-being-agreed-on-in-discussion-of-us-plan-for-ukraine---kremlin-1123195344.html
Russia Receiving Proposals Being Agreed On in Discussion of US Plan for Ukraine - Kremlin
Russia Receiving Proposals Being Agreed On in Discussion of US Plan for Ukraine - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia is receiving the proposals that are being agreed upon as part of the discussion of the US settlement plan for Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2025-11-28T15:25+0000
2025-11-28T15:25+0000
2025-11-28T15:25+0000
world
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
donald trump
ukraine
russia
kremlin
moscow
peace
peace negotiations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419155_0:215:2879:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_f3526ea8072ad982ea96b084a145f608.jpg
"We receive certain provisions that they coordinate [as part of the plan for Ukraine]," Peskov told Channel One.Moscow will have the information about the agreed provisions of the US peace plan by the time Putin meets with the US delegation, Peskov said. Earlier this week, Trump said on Truth Social that he had instructed special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/ukraine-faces-dire-situation-us-pushes-for-peace-deal-during-talks---reports-1123171679.html
ukraine
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419155_75:0:2806:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_45c5912f6bbfcfc671af1977b0c63c3f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us settlement plan for ukraine, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, us settlement plan for ukraine
us settlement plan for ukraine, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, us settlement plan for ukraine
Russia Receiving Proposals Being Agreed On in Discussion of US Plan for Ukraine - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is receiving the proposals that are being agreed upon as part of the discussion of the US settlement plan for Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"We receive certain provisions that they coordinate [as part of the plan for Ukraine]," Peskov told Channel One.
Moscow will have the information about the agreed provisions of the US peace plan
by the time Putin meets with the US delegation, Peskov said.
"For us... after all, the main thing is [US President Donald] Trump's peacekeeping mission and the efforts of his associates, which are currently underway, and we are preparing for these contacts," the spokesman added.
Earlier this week, Trump said on Truth Social that he had instructed special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.