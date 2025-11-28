https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/russia-receiving-proposals-being-agreed-on-in-discussion-of-us-plan-for-ukraine---kremlin-1123195344.html

Russia Receiving Proposals Being Agreed On in Discussion of US Plan for Ukraine - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia is receiving the proposals that are being agreed upon as part of the discussion of the US settlement plan for Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We receive certain provisions that they coordinate [as part of the plan for Ukraine]," Peskov told Channel One.Moscow will have the information about the agreed provisions of the US peace plan by the time Putin meets with the US delegation, Peskov said. Earlier this week, Trump said on Truth Social that he had instructed special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

