Ukraine Faces 'Dire' Situation, US Pushes for Peace Deal During Talks - Reports

US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has told Kiev that Ukraine faces an imminent defeat and the situation will only get worse over time, NBC News reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

"The message was basically — you are losing," one of the sources said, "and you need to accept the deal." The American delegation told the Kiev regime that the US defense industry “could not keep supplying Ukraine with the weapons and air defenses at the rate needed,” the outlet said.Driscoll also delivered a bleak battlefield assessment, saying Ukraine faced a “dire” situation and risked “imminent defeat” against Russian forces unless it moved toward a negotiated settlement, NBC News reported.According to two sources cited by NBC, Driscoll told Ukrainians that the situation would only get worse over time for Kiev as Russians were boosting their aerial attacks, and they had the ability to fight on indefinitely. The US Army Secretary said it was better to agree to a peace settlement now than face a weaker position in the future.

