International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/ukraine-faces-dire-situation-us-pushes-for-peace-deal-during-talks---reports-1123171679.html
Ukraine Faces 'Dire' Situation, US Pushes for Peace Deal During Talks - Reports
Ukraine Faces 'Dire' Situation, US Pushes for Peace Deal During Talks - Reports
Sputnik International
US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has told Kiev that Ukraine faces an imminent defeat and the situation will only get worse over time, NBC News reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
2025-11-26T04:46+0000
2025-11-26T04:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
us army
ukrainian conflict
ukraine crisis
proxy war
us
peace plan
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1a/1123171806_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c88bc64d651831c29a16f6247b991df6.jpg
"The message was basically — you are losing," one of the sources said, "and you need to accept the deal." The American delegation told the Kiev regime that the US defense industry “could not keep supplying Ukraine with the weapons and air defenses at the rate needed,” the outlet said.Driscoll also delivered a bleak battlefield assessment, saying Ukraine faced a “dire” situation and risked “imminent defeat” against Russian forces unless it moved toward a negotiated settlement, NBC News reported.According to two sources cited by NBC, Driscoll told Ukrainians that the situation would only get worse over time for Kiev as Russians were boosting their aerial attacks, and they had the ability to fight on indefinitely. The US Army Secretary said it was better to agree to a peace settlement now than face a weaker position in the future.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251122/trump-on-ukraine-peace-plan-we-have-a-way-of-getting-peace-1123153324.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Anatoly Dontsov
Anatoly Dontsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1a/1123171806_152:0:2883:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7652be16cdc1c7de47847b5bcbaace59.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine war, ukraine army, us army, american weapons, us arms, arms supplies, peace talks, peace deal, peace settlement
ukraine war, ukraine army, us army, american weapons, us arms, arms supplies, peace talks, peace deal, peace settlement

Ukraine Faces 'Dire' Situation, US Pushes for Peace Deal During Talks - Reports

04:46 GMT 26.11.2025
© AP Photo / Karl B DeBlakerUnited States Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll speaks at the America 250 celebration at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, N.C., Tuesday, June 10, 2025
United States Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll speaks at the America 250 celebration at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, N.C., Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2025
© AP Photo / Karl B DeBlaker
Subscribe
Anatoly Dontsov
All materialsWrite to the author
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has told Kiev that Ukraine faces an imminent defeat and the situation will only get worse over time, NBC News reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
"The message was basically — you are losing," one of the sources said, "and you need to accept the deal."
The American delegation told the Kiev regime that the US defense industry “could not keep supplying Ukraine with the weapons and air defenses at the rate needed,” the outlet said.
Driscoll also delivered a bleak battlefield assessment, saying Ukraine faced a “dire” situation and risked “imminent defeat” against Russian forces unless it moved toward a negotiated settlement, NBC News reported.
According to two sources cited by NBC, Driscoll told Ukrainians that the situation would only get worse over time for Kiev as Russians were boosting their aerial attacks, and they had the ability to fight on indefinitely.
The US Army Secretary said it was better to agree to a peace settlement now than face a weaker position in the future.
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Trump on Ukraine Peace Plan: We Have a Way of Getting Peace
22 November, 03:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала