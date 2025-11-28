https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/russian-sontrol-over-volchansk-crushes-ukraines-frontline-capability--expert-1123194929.html
Russian Сontrol Over Volchansk Crushes Ukraine’s Frontline Capability – Expert
Russian Сontrol Over Volchansk Crushes Ukraine’s Frontline Capability – Expert
Sputnik International
The town of Volchansk in Ukraine’s Kharkov region is now almost entirely under the control of Russian forces, President Vladimir Putin told the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan.
2025-11-28T14:25+0000
2025-11-28T14:25+0000
2025-11-28T14:37+0000
analysis
russia
ukraine
troops
forces
deployment
vladimir putin
summit
defense
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123194447_0:0:3142:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_ed8059e283b95e6bbeacaa74d48c1ad6.jpg
Taking Volchansk allows Russian troops to advance further on the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk frontss, Russian military expert Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik.He notes that with Volchansk liberated, Russia will be able to redeploy some units to Donetsk to surround and destroy Ukrainian groups in Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) and Mirnograd.Driving the enemy out of Volchansk will also help create a 62-mile-deep buffer zone along the Kharkov front line, including the town of Kupyansk — already under Russian control, the expert says.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/russia-takes-control-of-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-dnepropetrovsk-and-kharkov-regions-1123150269.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/russian-forces-liberate-tsegelnoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1123132063.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123194447_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1fedead6b7e8d67dceaa0e5f8e8db77f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's control of volchansk, town of volchansk in ukraine’s kharkov region, operational and logistical hub
russia's control of volchansk, town of volchansk in ukraine’s kharkov region, operational and logistical hub
Russian Сontrol Over Volchansk Crushes Ukraine’s Frontline Capability – Expert
14:25 GMT 28.11.2025 (Updated: 14:37 GMT 28.11.2025)
The town of Volchansk in Ukraine’s Kharkov region is now almost entirely under the control of Russian forces, Russia's President Vladimir Putin told the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan.
Taking Volchansk allows Russian troops to advance further on the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk frontss, Russian military expert Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
He notes that with Volchansk liberated, Russia will be able to redeploy some units to Donetsk to surround and destroy Ukrainian groups in Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) and Mirnograd.
Volchansk is “an operational and logistical hub that enemy forces previously used for troop deployment and cargo supplies,” Matviychuk stresses. “All of this now shifts to the Russian army as the enemy is unable to organize a proper defense due to reduced combat capability.”
Driving the enemy out of Volchansk will also help create a 62-mile-deep buffer zone along the Kharkov front line, including the town of Kupyansk — already under Russian control, the expert says.
Apart from the operational significance, Russia has one “very powerful image victory” in Volchansk, Matviychuk says.