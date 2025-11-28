https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/russian-sontrol-over-volchansk-crushes-ukraines-frontline-capability--expert-1123194929.html

Russian Сontrol Over Volchansk Crushes Ukraine’s Frontline Capability – Expert

Russian Сontrol Over Volchansk Crushes Ukraine's Frontline Capability – Expert

The town of Volchansk in Ukraine’s Kharkov region is now almost entirely under the control of Russian forces, President Vladimir Putin told the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan.

Taking Volchansk allows Russian troops to advance further on the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk frontss, Russian military expert Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik.He notes that with Volchansk liberated, Russia will be able to redeploy some units to Donetsk to surround and destroy Ukrainian groups in Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) and Mirnograd.Driving the enemy out of Volchansk will also help create a 62-mile-deep buffer zone along the Kharkov front line, including the town of Kupyansk — already under Russian control, the expert says.

