Russian Forces Liberate Tsegelnoye Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Russian forces took control of the settlement of Tsegelnoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces took control of the settlement of Tsegelnoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The settlement of Tsegelnoye in the Kharkov region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Vostok
took control of the settlement of Nechayevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 455 Ukrainian military personnel in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In total, in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Tsentr group of forces, the enemy's losses amounted to more than 455 servicepeople, a tank, eight vehicles and an artillery piece," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian servicepeople and Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated more than 350 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.
The Russian armed forces have also hit Ukrainian energy and railway infrastructure facilities, as well as a military echelon carrying armored vehicles, the statement read.
Russian forces eliminated up to 275 Ukrainian military personnel in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Over the past day, up to 275 servicepeople and a tank were destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk direction," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces
also repelled 6 attacks by Kiev from Grishino area in the Donetsk People's Republic aimed at unblocking the encircled Ukrainian group, killing up to 30 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said, adding that another attack was repelled in the area of the Blagodatovke settlement in the Kharkov region.
In the area of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, Russian troops continue to destroy encircled formations of the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read.