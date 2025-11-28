https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/ukraine-cant-keep-up-its-army-ex-intel-officer-admits--1123187660.html

Ukraine Can’t Keep Up Its Army, Ex-Intel Officer Admits

The issue of the Ukrainian army and its number is part of the reported peace plan on resolving the Ukraine conflict, drafted by the Trump administration.

“800,000 [troops] is far too many; we simply cannot equip and sustain that number of servicemen. We are unable to keep an army of that size even in peacetime,” former Ukrainian intelligence officer Ivan Stupak told Ukrainian media.He made it clear that Ukraine could only have such a large military force if it were financed by its Western partners.The Zelensky regime agreed to reduce the size of Ukrainian Army to 800,000 troops within the US-drafted peace plan to end the Ukraine conflict, FT reported earlier.

