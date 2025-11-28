https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/ukraine-cant-keep-up-its-army-ex-intel-officer-admits--1123187660.html
Ukraine Can’t Keep Up Its Army, Ex-Intel Officer Admits
Ukraine Can’t Keep Up Its Army, Ex-Intel Officer Admits
Sputnik International
The issue of the Ukrainian army and its number is part of the reported peace plan on resolving the Ukraine conflict, drafted by the Trump administration.
2025-11-28T08:14+0000
2025-11-28T08:14+0000
2025-11-28T08:14+0000
world
russia
us
ukraine
army
servicemen
troops
size
conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/19/1118103144_0:109:3072:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_7851c1362c5abe2e62e314e4da968972.jpg
“800,000 [troops] is far too many; we simply cannot equip and sustain that number of servicemen. We are unable to keep an army of that size even in peacetime,” former Ukrainian intelligence officer Ivan Stupak told Ukrainian media.He made it clear that Ukraine could only have such a large military force if it were financed by its Western partners.The Zelensky regime agreed to reduce the size of Ukrainian Army to 800,000 troops within the US-drafted peace plan to end the Ukraine conflict, FT reported earlier.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/ukraines-army-bleeding-out-powerless-to-resist-russian-advance-1122722274.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/19/1118103144_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3ffac5eb43915253c12e8f0b84540cd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian army, us' peace plan on ukraine conflict, large military force, ukraine's western allies, zelensky regime, ukraine conflict
ukrainian army, us' peace plan on ukraine conflict, large military force, ukraine's western allies, zelensky regime, ukraine conflict
Ukraine Can’t Keep Up Its Army, Ex-Intel Officer Admits
The issue of the Ukrainian Army and its number is part of the reported peace plan on resolving the Ukraine conflict, drafted by the Trump administration.
“800,000 [troops] is far too many; we simply cannot equip and sustain that number of servicemen. We are unable to keep an army of that size even in peacetime,” former Ukrainian intelligence officer Ivan Stupak told Ukrainian media.
He made it clear that Ukraine could only have such a large military force if it were financed by its Western partners.
“Germany has 180,000 [troops], Poland – 200,000, but Ukraine cannot have 800,000,” Stupak admitted.
The Zelensky regime agreed to reduce the size of Ukrainian Army to 800,000 troops within the US-drafted peace plan to end the Ukraine conflict, FT reported earlier.