Ukraine Loses Over 1,710 Soldiers in Battles With Russia in Pokrovsk, Dimitrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 1,710 soldiers in battles with Russian troops in the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) and Dimitrov direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2025-11-28T10:02+0000

2025-11-28T10:02+0000

2025-11-28T10:08+0000

Russian forces also repelled 54 Ukrainian attacks aimed at breaking the encirclement of a group of Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk, the statement read.

