Ukraine Loses Over 1,710 Soldiers in Battles With Russia in Pokrovsk, Dimitrov
10:02 GMT 28.11.2025 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 28.11.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankA Russian Army 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer fires towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location.
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 1,710 soldiers in battles with Russian troops in Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) and Dimitrov area, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Over the past week, in the area of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic, the enemy lost over 1,710 servicepeople, a tank, 33 combat armored vehicles, 17 cars, and nine field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian forces also repelled 54 Ukrainian attacks aimed at breaking the encirclement of a group of Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk, the statement read.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated over 3,215 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week
Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated over 1,650 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Ukraine has lost over 1,600 military personnel in battles with Russia's Vostok battlegroup
At the same time, Russia's Zapad battlegroup of forces has eliminated over 1,575 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the ministry added
Russian air defense systems have shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, 13 US-made HIMARS multiple launch rockets, five Neptune long-range guided missiles, and 1,664 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
Russian armed forces also launched one major strike and six massive strikes against Ukrainian defense industry complex facilities, associated fuel and energy facilities, and Ukrainian armed forces infrastructure over the past week