International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/ukraine-loses-over-1710-soldiers-in-battles-with-russia-in-pokrovsk-myrnohrad--1123189850.html
Ukraine Loses Over 1,710 Soldiers in Battles With Russia in Pokrovsk, Dimitrov
Ukraine Loses Over 1,710 Soldiers in Battles With Russia in Pokrovsk, Dimitrov
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 1,710 soldiers in battles with Russian troops in the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) and Dimitrov direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2025-11-28T10:02+0000
2025-11-28T10:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
donetsk people’s republic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116058944_0:122:2332:1434_1920x0_80_0_0_fa8dc7d770b3ecea9a9eaafedd00aa1d.jpg
Russian forces also repelled 54 Ukrainian attacks aimed at breaking the encirclement of a group of Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/ukraine-cant-keep-up-its-army-ex-intel-officer-admits--1123187660.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116058944_130:0:2203:1555_1920x0_80_0_0_74b78e2c3a0e460688a2108e04d62268.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, battle, drones, week, soldiers, dpr
russia, ukraine, battle, drones, week, soldiers, dpr

Ukraine Loses Over 1,710 Soldiers in Battles With Russia in Pokrovsk, Dimitrov

10:02 GMT 28.11.2025 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 28.11.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankA Russian Army 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer fires towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location.
A Russian Army 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer fires towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 1,710 soldiers in battles with Russian troops in Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) and Dimitrov area, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the past week, in the area of ​​the settlements of Pokrovsk and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic, the enemy lost over 1,710 servicepeople, a tank, 33 combat armored vehicles, 17 cars, and nine field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces also repelled 54 Ukrainian attacks aimed at breaking the encirclement of a group of Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk, the statement read.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated over 3,215 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week
Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated over 1,650 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Ukraine has lost over 1,600 military personnel in battles with Russia's Vostok battlegroup
At the same time, Russia's Zapad battlegroup of forces has eliminated over 1,575 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the ministry added
Russian air defense systems have shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, 13 US-made HIMARS multiple launch rockets, five Neptune long-range guided missiles, and 1,664 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
Russian armed forces also launched one major strike and six massive strikes against Ukrainian defense industry complex facilities, associated fuel and energy facilities, and Ukrainian armed forces infrastructure over the past week
Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine, March 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2025
World
Ukraine Can’t Keep Up Its Army, Ex-Intel Officer Admits
08:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала