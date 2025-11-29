Russia Launches Massive Strike on Ukrainian Military-Industrial Enterprises
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces launched a massive strike against Ukraine's military-industrial complex and the energy facilities supplying it in response to Kiev's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and energy facilities that support their operations," the Russian ministry said in a statement.
The goals of the strike were achieved, and all designated facilities were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
The Russian armed forces have also destroyed the infrastructure of a Ukrainian military aerodrome and storage and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated formations of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades and two assault regiments in the areas of the settlements of Pavlovka, Andreevka, Novaya Sech, and Varachino in Sumy region
Russia's Zapad battlegroup has striked the settlements of Kurilovka and Novoplatonovka settlements in Kharkov region and Novosyolovka, Drobyshevo, Yarovaya, and Stavki settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). There, Ukraine lost over 230 servicemen, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, ten automobiles, three artillery systems, and one US-made counter-battery radar station. Nine electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots were also destroyed
Russia's Tsentr bettlegroup repelled nine Ukrainian attacks from the Grishino area in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), and eliminated up to 25 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has defeated formations of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, and three assault regiments in the areas of the settlements of Aleksandrovka and Pokrovskoye in Dnepropetrovsk region, and Dobropolye, Varvarovka, and Gulyaypole in Zaporozhye region