Russia Launches Massive Strike on Ukrainian Military-Industrial Enterprises

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces launched a massive strike against Ukraine's military-industrial complex and the energy facilities supplying it in response to Kiev's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The goals of the strike were achieved, and all designated facilities were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry added. The Russian armed forces have also destroyed the infrastructure of a Ukrainian military aerodrome and storage and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

