Trump Cancels All Biden's 'Autopen' Executive Orders
Trump Cancels All Biden's 'Autopen' Executive Orders
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will be canceling all executive orders signed by ex-President Joe Biden using an "autopen."
2025-11-29T05:03+0000
2025-11-29T05:03+0000
"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect... The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by 'Crooked' Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump Cancels All Biden's 'Autopen' Executive Orders

05:03 GMT 29.11.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will be canceling all executive orders signed by ex-President Joe Biden using an "autopen."
"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect... The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by 'Crooked' Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Americas
Americas
Biden Autopen Scandal Revives Scary Questions About Who Really Called the Shots During His Reign
14 March, 19:00 GMT
