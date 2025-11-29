https://sputnikglobe.com/20251129/trump-cancels-all-bidens-autopen-executive-orders-1123196632.html

Trump Cancels All Biden's 'Autopen' Executive Orders

Trump Cancels All Biden's 'Autopen' Executive Orders

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will be canceling all executive orders signed by ex-President Joe Biden using an "autopen."

2025-11-29T05:03+0000

2025-11-29T05:03+0000

2025-11-29T05:03+0000

americas

joe biden

us

donald trump

biden administration

executive order

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1b/1119158075_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ae4228f46709ed69c75d615a0a9465d3.jpg

"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect... The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by 'Crooked' Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250314/biden-autopen-scandal-revives-scary-questions-about-who-really-called-the-shots-during-his-reign-1121639838.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden-trump, autopen scandal, autopen order, clemency, cancel order