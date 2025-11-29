https://sputnikglobe.com/20251129/ukrainian-terrorist-attack-on-gas-pipeline-in-moscow-region-thwarted-1123197690.html

Ukrainian Terrorist Attack on Gas Pipeline in Moscow Region Thwarted

Ukrainian Terrorist Attack on Gas Pipeline in Moscow Region Thwarted

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday that it had prevented a terrorist attack planned by Ukrainian special services to blow up a main gas pipeline in the Moscow Region's Serpukhov Urabn District.

In the Serpukhov Urban district, a Russian citizen born in 1969 was caught red-handed while attempting to install an improvised explosive device (IED), the FSB said, adding that he was supposed to drill the ground above the gas pipeline and install bombs disguised as mounting adhesive and after completing the task, he was to leave Russia and return to Ukraine. The FSB also said that it had seized four IEDs disguised as construction adhesive, as well as devices used for covert communication with his handler. He was sent to Russia by the Ukrainian intelligence under the cover of deportation, it added.

