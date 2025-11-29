https://sputnikglobe.com/20251129/us-military-planes-almost-constantly-paroling-intl-airspace-around-venezuela-reports-1123199565.html

US Military Planes 'Almost Constantly' Patrolling Int'l Airspace Around Venezuela - Reports

US Military Planes 'Almost Constantly' Patrolling Int'l Airspace Around Venezuela - Reports

Sputnik International

US military aircraft have been patrolling international airspace around Venezuela "almost constantly" in recent days, The Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed US official.

2025-11-29T18:52+0000

2025-11-29T18:52+0000

2025-11-29T18:58+0000

americas

us

venezuela

donald trump

nicolas maduro

us military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116654222_0:170:3072:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_0bf79ef6e44f7fc44fae33ecce07101f.jpg

The patrols are conducted as part of the increased presence and alleged anti-drugs operations, the source told the newspaper. Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump called on all air carriers to consider the airspace above and around Venezuela closed without providing any reasons. In recent months, the United States has significantly bolstered its military presence in the Caribbean, citing the fight against drug trafficking as the primary rationale. In September and October, it repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela. In late September, NBC reported that the US military was working on options for targeting drug traffickers inside Venezuela. In early November, Trump expressed the opinion that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's days as head of state were numbered, while assuring that Washington had no plans to go to war with Caracas.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/trump-vows-to-take-anti-drug-fight-by-land-into-venezuela-1123186734.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military caribbean buildup, us venezuela tensions