International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/trump-vows-to-take-anti-drug-fight-by-land-into-venezuela-1123186734.html
Trump Vows to Take Anti-Drug Fight 'By Land' Into Venezuela
Trump Vows to Take Anti-Drug Fight 'By Land' Into Venezuela
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump, speaking about the fight against alleged "drug trafficking" from Venezuela, vowed to begin action on land, but did not provide details.
2025-11-28T05:10+0000
2025-11-28T05:10+0000
americas
venezuela
donald trump
us
drug trafficking
drug trade
drugs
war on drugs
war
monroe doctrine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123186803_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d497c55dcfd7834708469fb5badfa49b.jpg
"And in recent weeks, you've been working to deter Venezuelan drug traffickers, of which there are many. Of course, there aren't too many coming in by sea anymore, you probably noticed that... We're already doing a lot. We've almost stopped, it's about 85% stopped by sea, you probably noticed that. People aren't wanting to be delivering by sea, and we'll be starting to stop them by land also," Trump said during a call with service members on Thanksgiving Day.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/pentagon-chief-vows-to-hunt-and-kill-narco-terrorists-trafficking-drugs-to-us-1123179298.html
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123186803_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc4428507212c8c83e117181aed4021f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
drug trafficking, trump war, war on drugs, boat strikes, strike on venezuela, us-venezuela war, war criminal
drug trafficking, trump war, war on drugs, boat strikes, strike on venezuela, us-venezuela war, war criminal

Trump Vows to Take Anti-Drug Fight 'By Land' Into Venezuela

05:10 GMT 28.11.2025
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump, speaking about the fight against alleged "drug trafficking" from Venezuela, vowed to begin action on land, but did not provide details.
"And in recent weeks, you've been working to deter Venezuelan drug traffickers, of which there are many. Of course, there aren't too many coming in by sea anymore, you probably noticed that... We're already doing a lot. We've almost stopped, it's about 85% stopped by sea, you probably noticed that. People aren't wanting to be delivering by sea, and we'll be starting to stop them by land also," Trump said during a call with service members on Thanksgiving Day.
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gestures during a press conference after a meeting with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2025
Americas
Pentagon Chief Vows to Hunt and Kill 'Narco-Terrorists' Trafficking Drugs to US
Yesterday, 05:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала