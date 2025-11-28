https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/trump-vows-to-take-anti-drug-fight-by-land-into-venezuela-1123186734.html

Trump Vows to Take Anti-Drug Fight 'By Land' Into Venezuela

US President Donald Trump, speaking about the fight against alleged "drug trafficking" from Venezuela, vowed to begin action on land, but did not provide details.

"And in recent weeks, you've been working to deter Venezuelan drug traffickers, of which there are many. Of course, there aren't too many coming in by sea anymore, you probably noticed that... We're already doing a lot. We've almost stopped, it's about 85% stopped by sea, you probably noticed that. People aren't wanting to be delivering by sea, and we'll be starting to stop them by land also," Trump said during a call with service members on Thanksgiving Day.

