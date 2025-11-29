https://sputnikglobe.com/20251129/us-ordered-corruption-probe-in-zelenskys-inner-circle--medvedchuk-1123196932.html

US 'Ordered' Corruption Probe in Zelensky's Inner Circle – Medvedchuk

US 'Ordered' Corruption Probe in Zelensky's Inner Circle – Medvedchuk

Sputnik International

The high-profile corruption probe, which implicated Zelensky's close associates, was "ordered" by the US, Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the Other Ukraine movement, told Sputnik.

2025-11-29T05:45+0000

2025-11-29T05:45+0000

2025-11-29T05:45+0000

world

volodymyr zelensky

viktor medvedchuk

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122648612_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_14822dce11f730540b618992a367e7bb.jpg

Among the audio recordings published by the NABU in the corruption case in the energy sector there are recordings of Zelensky's own conversations, Medvedchuk added. "I know this for certain: there are recordings of Zelensky himself speaking, and his special instructions," he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/ukraines-anti-corruption-watchdog-raids-zelenskys-chief-of-staff-yermak-1123189542.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the high-profile corruption probe, which implicated zelensky's close associates, was "ordered" by the us, viktor medvedchuk, a ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the other ukraine movement, told sputnik.