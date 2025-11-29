https://sputnikglobe.com/20251129/us-ordered-corruption-probe-in-zelenskys-inner-circle--medvedchuk-1123196932.html
US 'Ordered' Corruption Probe in Zelensky's Inner Circle – Medvedchuk
US 'Ordered' Corruption Probe in Zelensky's Inner Circle – Medvedchuk
Sputnik International
The high-profile corruption probe, which implicated Zelensky's close associates, was "ordered" by the US, Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the Other Ukraine movement, told Sputnik.
2025-11-29T05:45+0000
2025-11-29T05:45+0000
2025-11-29T05:45+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
viktor medvedchuk
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122648612_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_14822dce11f730540b618992a367e7bb.jpg
Among the audio recordings published by the NABU in the corruption case in the energy sector there are recordings of Zelensky's own conversations, Medvedchuk added. "I know this for certain: there are recordings of Zelensky himself speaking, and his special instructions," he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/ukraines-anti-corruption-watchdog-raids-zelenskys-chief-of-staff-yermak-1123189542.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122648612_181:0:2909:2046_1920x0_80_0_0_0943bc435096021330cfeb76565c505c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the high-profile corruption probe, which implicated zelensky's close associates, was "ordered" by the us, viktor medvedchuk, a ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the other ukraine movement, told sputnik.
the high-profile corruption probe, which implicated zelensky's close associates, was "ordered" by the us, viktor medvedchuk, a ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the other ukraine movement, told sputnik.
US 'Ordered' Corruption Probe in Zelensky's Inner Circle – Medvedchuk
The high-profile corruption probe, which implicated Zelensky's close associates, was "ordered" by the US, Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the Other Ukraine movement, told Sputnik.
"This scandal did not surface because of the work of Ukraine's law-enforcement agencies. This is something the Americans ordered. And the Americans, together with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau [of Ukraine, NABU] and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office [SAPO], had been investigating the financial circle around Zelensky and Zelensky himself for a year and a half," Medvedchuk said, adding that the situation had been intensifying gradually.
Among the audio recordings published by the NABU in the corruption case in the energy sector there are recordings of Zelensky's own conversations, Medvedchuk added.
"I know this for certain: there are recordings of Zelensky himself speaking, and his special instructions," he said.