US 'Ordered' Corruption Probe in Zelensky's Inner Circle – Medvedchuk
US 'Ordered' Corruption Probe in Zelensky's Inner Circle – Medvedchuk
The high-profile corruption probe, which implicated Zelensky's close associates, was "ordered" by the US, Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the Other Ukraine movement, told Sputnik.
Among the audio recordings published by the NABU in the corruption case in the energy sector there are recordings of Zelensky's own conversations, Medvedchuk added. "I know this for certain: there are recordings of Zelensky himself speaking, and his special instructions," he said.
US 'Ordered' Corruption Probe in Zelensky's Inner Circle – Medvedchuk

05:45 GMT 29.11.2025
Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington
The high-profile corruption probe, which implicated Zelensky's close associates, was "ordered" by the US, Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the Other Ukraine movement, told Sputnik.

"This scandal did not surface because of the work of Ukraine's law-enforcement agencies. This is something the Americans ordered. And the Americans, together with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau [of Ukraine, NABU] and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office [SAPO], had been investigating the financial circle around Zelensky and Zelensky himself for a year and a half," Medvedchuk said, adding that the situation had been intensifying gradually.

Among the audio recordings published by the NABU in the corruption case in the energy sector there are recordings of Zelensky's own conversations, Medvedchuk added.
"I know this for certain: there are recordings of Zelensky himself speaking, and his special instructions," he said.
