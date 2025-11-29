https://sputnikglobe.com/20251129/us-pauses-visa-issuance-for-all-individuals-traveling-on-afghan-passports---rubio-1123196741.html
US Pauses Visa Issuance for All Individuals Traveling on Afghan Passports - Rubio
The United States is suspending visa issuance for all Afghan passport holders, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after Wednesday's shooting near the White House.
On Wednesday, a man with a revolver opened fire on National Guard officers who were on duty near the White House, wounding two of them, a man and a woman. On Thursday, US Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed that US prosecutors will seek death penalty for the shooter if the victims die. Later that day, US President Donald Trump announced that the female officer, 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, had died in the hospital, while her 24-year-old colleague was still in critical condition. The suspect behind the shooting is an Afghan national who used to work with the CIA and several other US government agencies in Afghanistan and then moved to the US in 2021, CIA Director John Ratcliffe said. US media identified him as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal. NBC cited a source as saying that the man was granted asylum in the US earlier this year.
The United States is suspending visa issuance for all Afghan passport holders, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after Wednesday's shooting near the White House.
"President [Donald] Trump’s State Department has paused visa issuance for ALL individuals traveling on Afghan passports. The United States has no higher priority than protecting our nation and our people," Rubio said on X.
The US State Department said in a statement on X it was "taking all necessary steps to protect U.S. national security and public safety."
Earlier, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it was suspending the processing of all immigration applications submitted by Afghan nationals until further notice following a attack on US National Guard members in Washington on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, a man with a revolver opened fire on National Guard officers who were on duty near the White House, wounding two of them, a man and a woman. On Thursday, US Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed that US prosecutors will seek death penalty for the shooter if the victims die. Later that day, US President Donald Trump announced that the female officer, 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, had died in the hospital, while her 24-year-old colleague was still in critical condition.
The suspect behind the shooting is an Afghan national who used to work with the CIA and several other US government agencies in Afghanistan and then moved to the US in 2021, CIA Director John Ratcliffe said. US media identified him as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal. NBC cited a source as saying that the man was granted asylum in the US earlier this year.