Zelensky Replaces Yermak With Umerov as Head of Ukraine's Negotiation Delegation
Zelensky Replaces Yermak With Umerov as Head of Ukraine's Negotiation Delegation
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Secretary of National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov instead of former head of his office Andriy Yermak as head of the delegation for the talks with the US, its allies, and Russia, according to a decree published on Zelensky's website on Saturday.
The delegation also includes advisor to the head of the presidential office Oleksandr Bevz, Defense Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, Foreign Intelligence Service Chief Oleh Ivashchenko, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, NSDC Deputy Secretary Yevhen Ostryansky, Deputy Chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Poklad. Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Vadym Skibitskyi was added to the delegation.
Zelensky Replaces Yermak With Umerov as Head of Ukraine's Negotiation Delegation

29.11.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Secretary of National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov instead of former head of his office Andriy Yermak as head of the delegation for the talks with the US, its allies, and Russia, according to a decree published on Zelensky's website on Saturday.
"Issues of the Ukrainian delegation for participating in the negotiations with the United States and other international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of Russia to achieve a just and lasting peace. Umerov Rustem Enverovich – Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, head of the delegation," the decree read.
The delegation also includes advisor to the head of the presidential office Oleksandr Bevz, Defense Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, Foreign Intelligence Service Chief Oleh Ivashchenko, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, NSDC Deputy Secretary Yevhen Ostryansky, Deputy Chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Poklad.
Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Vadym Skibitskyi was added to the delegation.
