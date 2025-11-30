https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/investigation-into-circumstances-of-attacks-on-tankers-in-black-sea-underway---sources-1123203263.html
Investigation Into Circumstances of Attacks on Tankers in Black Sea Underway - Sources
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - An investigation into the circumstances of the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Black Sea is underway to determine all the organizers and participants, Russian diplomatic sources in Istanbul told Sputnik.
On Friday, the tanker Kairos had caught fire 28 nautical miles off Turkey's coast due to external interference. Later that day, the Virat tanker was struck 35 nautical miles off the coast, with 20 crew members on board. On Saturday, the vessel was attacked again. Russian citizens were on board both vessels, the sources added. Such attacks threaten not only the safety of navigation and environmental security of the region, but also local and global supply chains, they added.
"The Russian side is currently in contact with the Turkish authorities on this matter, and Russian diplomatic missions in Turkey are providing all the necessary assistance in this situation. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated to identify all organizers and participants in the attack and develop response measures," the sources said.
Russian citizens were on board both vessels, the sources added.
"Thanks to the courage and decisive actions of the crew members of the tankers, there were no casualties," the sources said.
Such attacks threaten not only the safety of navigation and environmental security of the region, but also local and global supply chains, they added.