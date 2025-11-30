https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/investigation-into-circumstances-of-attacks-on-tankers-in-black-sea-underway---sources-1123203263.html

Investigation Into Circumstances of Attacks on Tankers in Black Sea Underway - Sources

Sputnik International

ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - An investigation into the circumstances of the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Black Sea is underway to determine all the organizers and participants, Russian diplomatic sources in Istanbul told Sputnik.

On Friday, the tanker Kairos had caught fire 28 nautical miles off Turkey's coast due to external interference. Later that day, the Virat tanker was struck 35 nautical miles off the coast, with 20 crew members on board. On Saturday, the vessel was attacked again. Russian citizens were on board both vessels, the sources added. Such attacks threaten not only the safety of navigation and environmental security of the region, but also local and global supply chains, they added.

