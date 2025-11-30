https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/terrorist-attacks-on-black-sea-tankers-linked-to-obstructing-ukraine-settlement--russian-fm-1123202252.html
Terrorist Attacks on Black Sea Tankers Linked to Obstructing Ukraine Settlement – Russian MFA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian regime's terrorist attacks on Gambian-flagged tankers Kairos and Virat in the Black Sea, as well as on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure, are directly connected to desire to obstruct international efforts to achieve a settlement in Ukraine, Russian MFA spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
On Friday, the tanker Kairos had caught fire 28 nautical miles off Turkey's coast due to external interference. Later, the Virat tanker was struck 35 nautical miles off the coast, with 20 crew members on board. On Saturday, the vessel was attacked again. In the early hours of Saturday, a terrorist attack using unmanned boats was also carried out against a CPC sea terminal, significantly damaging and disabling its outrigger mooring device.
On Friday, the tanker Kairos had caught fire 28 nautical miles off Turkey's coast due to external interference. Later, the Virat tanker was struck 35 nautical miles off the coast, with 20 crew members on board. On Saturday, the vessel was attacked again. In the early hours of Saturday, a terrorist attack using unmanned boats was also carried out against a CPC sea terminal, significantly damaging and disabling its outrigger mooring device.
"We see a direct connection with attempts to hinder ongoing international efforts to bring about a sustainable peace," Zakharova said in a comment on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.
Ukraine's Western sponsors are using the attacks to distract the demoralized Ukrainian public amid the dire situation of the Ukrainian army, Zakharova added.
"Those are the same forces that once disrupted dialogue on a settlement. Now they are not only once again demonstrating the inability to negotiate and the puppet nature of the Ukrainian clique, which has lost touch with reality, but are also openly seeking armed escalation," Zakharova said.
Russia condemns the attacks and calls on all reasonable parties to denounce Ukraine's actions, which threaten freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, and to properly assess its destructive behavior, Zakharova added.