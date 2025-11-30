International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/terrorist-attacks-on-black-sea-tankers-linked-to-obstructing-ukraine-settlement--russian-fm-1123202252.html
Terrorist Attacks on Black Sea Tankers Linked to Obstructing Ukraine Settlement – Russian MFA
Terrorist Attacks on Black Sea Tankers Linked to Obstructing Ukraine Settlement – Russian MFA
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian regime's terrorist attacks on Gambian-flagged tankers Kairos and Virat in the Black Sea, as well as on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure, are directly connected to desire to obstruct international efforts to achieve a settlement in Ukraine, Russian MFA spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
2025-11-30T13:03+0000
2025-11-30T13:39+0000
world
black sea
tanker
attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107584/39/1075843976_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_f71a2212abca560d05836ee579b9d49a.jpg
On Friday, the tanker Kairos had caught fire 28 nautical miles off Turkey's coast due to external interference. Later, the Virat tanker was struck 35 nautical miles off the coast, with 20 crew members on board. On Saturday, the vessel was attacked again. In the early hours of Saturday, a terrorist attack using unmanned boats was also carried out against a CPC sea terminal, significantly damaging and disabling its outrigger mooring device. Ukraine's Western sponsors are using the attacks to distract the demoralized Ukrainian public amid the dire situation of the Ukrainian army, Zakharova added. Russia condemns the attacks and calls on all reasonable parties to denounce Ukraine's actions, which threaten freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, and to properly assess its destructive behavior, Zakharova added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/yermaks-resignation-is-just-another-pr-stunt-by-ukraine---russian-foreign-ministry-1123201320.html
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107584/39/1075843976_111:0:1890:1334_1920x0_80_0_0_0da696c25c554b721402f741fc4565e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
black sea, tanker, attack, ukraine
black sea, tanker, attack, ukraine

Terrorist Attacks on Black Sea Tankers Linked to Obstructing Ukraine Settlement – Russian MFA

13:03 GMT 30.11.2025 (Updated: 13:39 GMT 30.11.2025)
© AP Photo / ISNAAn oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019
An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2025
© AP Photo / ISNA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian regime's terrorist attacks on Gambian-flagged tankers Kairos and Virat in the Black Sea, as well as on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure, are directly connected to desire to obstruct international efforts to achieve a settlement in Ukraine, Russian MFA spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
On Friday, the tanker Kairos had caught fire 28 nautical miles off Turkey's coast due to external interference. Later, the Virat tanker was struck 35 nautical miles off the coast, with 20 crew members on board. On Saturday, the vessel was attacked again. In the early hours of Saturday, a terrorist attack using unmanned boats was also carried out against a CPC sea terminal, significantly damaging and disabling its outrigger mooring device.
"We see a direct connection with attempts to hinder ongoing international efforts to bring about a sustainable peace," Zakharova said in a comment on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.
Ukraine's Western sponsors are using the attacks to distract the demoralized Ukrainian public amid the dire situation of the Ukrainian army, Zakharova added.

"Those are the same forces that once disrupted dialogue on a settlement. Now they are not only once again demonstrating the inability to negotiate and the puppet nature of the Ukrainian clique, which has lost touch with reality, but are also openly seeking armed escalation," Zakharova said.

Russia condemns the attacks and calls on all reasonable parties to denounce Ukraine's actions, which threaten freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, and to properly assess its destructive behavior, Zakharova added.
Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's now former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, second from right, listen as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2025
World
Yermak's Resignation Is Just Another PR Stunt by Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry
09:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала