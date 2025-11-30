https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/new-york-police-arrests-pro-palestinian-protesters-in-manhattan---reports-1123199734.html
New York Police Arrests Pro-Palestinian Protesters in Manhattan - Reports
New York Police Arrests Pro-Palestinian Protesters in Manhattan - Reports
Sputnik International
New York City police arrested participants in a pro-Palestinian protest at a Manhattan clothing store on Black Friday, Fox News reported.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New York City police arrested participants in a pro-Palestinian protest at a Manhattan clothing store on Black Friday, Fox News reported.
The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed the arrests after pro-Palestinian activists entered a ZARA store in Manhattan with whistles, banners, and flags, the channel said.
Footage circulated on social media shows several middle-aged and older white women entering the store, whistling, and calling for an end to the genocide in Palestine. They were escorted out by law enforcement.
In the November mayoral election in New York City, 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani became the first Muslim to win the city's mayoral election.
26 August 2024, 05:14 GMT