Norway Doubles Down on Ukraine War Machine, Teams up to Make Drones
Norway Doubles Down on Ukraine War Machine, Teams up to Make Drones
Unfazed by the epic corruption scandal rocking the Zelensky regime, Norway's war hawks are ready to jointly produce Ukrainian drones.
An agreement was signed by Norway's Defense Minister Tore Sandvik and Ukraine's counterpart Denys Shmygal. A pilot production line is to be launched in 2026, Shmygal said on his social media. Though one wonders what 'innovations' this sleaze-riddled government thinks it's bringing to the table. In return, Ukraine hopes for research and design "collaboration" with Norwegian institutions.Norway has been one of Europe's most committed donors to the neo-Nazi regime relative to its size and GDP, committing over $18 billion to Ukraine since 2022, per Kiel data. Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting. It has also warned that any deliveries containing weapons for Ukraine will be considered a legitimate target.
14:37 GMT 30.11.2025 (Updated: 14:40 GMT 30.11.2025)
© AP Photo / Roman ChopUkrainian servicemen prepare a Vampire attack drone near the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.
Unfazed by the epic corruption scandal rocking the Zelensky regime, Norway’s war hawks are ready to jointly produce Ukrainian drones.
An agreement was signed by Norway’s Defense Minister Tore Sandvik and Ukraine’s counterpart Denys Shmygal. A pilot production line is to be launched in 2026, Shmygal said on his social media.
“Ukraine will share its experience and innovations with Norway,” he added.
Though one wonders what ‘innovations’ this sleaze-riddled government thinks it’s bringing to the table. In return, Ukraine hopes for research and design "collaboration" with Norwegian institutions.
Norway has been one of Europe's most committed donors to the neo-Nazi regime relative to its size and GDP, committing over $18 billion to Ukraine since 2022, per Kiel data.
Russia has maintained that Western arms shipments to Ukraine hinder conflict resolution and directly involve NATO countries in the fighting. It has also warned that any deliveries containing weapons for Ukraine will be considered a legitimate target.
